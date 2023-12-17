Raanta placed on waivers by Hurricanes

Goalie has .854 save percentage in 14 games this season

NHL Antti Raanta waivers 121623

© Josh Lavallee/NHLI via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Antti Raanta was placed on waivers by the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday.

The 34-year-old goalie is 6-5-1 with a 3.61 goals-against average and .854 save percentage in 14 games (12 starts) this season. He allowed six goals on 30 shots in a 6-5 overtime loss to the Nashville Predators on Friday.

Raanta, who signed a one-year, $1.5 million contract with the Hurricanes on July 1, played 69 games over three seasons with them. He was 40-13-8 with a 2.59 GAA, a .901 save percentage and seven shutouts.

Carolina is without No. 1 goalie Frederik Andersen, who is out indefinitely because of a blood clotting issue. Andersen has not played since Nov. 2.

Pyotr Kochetkov is 6-6-1 with a 2.77 GAA and .890 save percentage in 14 games (12 starts). He has a 2.46 GAA and .912 save percentage in his past five starts (3-2-0).

Yaniv Perets was recalled from Norfolk of the ECHL. The 23-year-old goalie is 5-5-1 with a 2.38 GAA and .916 save percentage this season. He helped Quinnipiac University win its first NCAA national championship last season and signed with the Hurricanes as an undrafted free agent April 11.

Kochetkov will start when the Hurricanes host the Washington Capitals on Sunday (6 p.m. ET; MNMT, BSSO, NHLN).

Raanta is 133-78-28 with a 2.49 GAA, a .915 save percentage and 20 shutouts in 267 games (243 starts) with the Chicago Blackhawks, Arizona Coyotes, New York Rangers and Hurricanes.

