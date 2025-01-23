Lundell talks Finland-Sweden rivalry at 4 Nations Face-Off on '@TheRink' podcast

Anton Lundell is ready to represent Finland in the 4 Nations Face-Off, and ready to battle one of his Florida Panthers teammates as well.

The forward discusses the rivalry between Finland and Sweden, Finland’s chances in the best-on-best tournament and how he would fare against Panthers teammate Matthew Tkachuk when Finland plays the United States on the latest episode of the “NHL @TheRink” podcast presented by SKIP.

Lundell also talks about playing with Panthers teammate Aleksander Barkov for Team Finland, his excitement for the first best-on-best tournament featuring NHL players since the 2016 World Cup of Hockey, and more during his interview with podcast co-hosts Dan Rosen and Shawn P. Roarke.

The 4 Nations Face-Off will be played Feb. 12-20 at Bell Centre in Montreal and TD Garden in Boston. Lundell and the Finns will play their first game of the tournament against the United States at Bell Centre on Feb. 13 (8 p.m. ET; ESPN+, ESPN, SN, TVAS).

Lundell predicts that he would win a puck battle in the corner with Tkachuk, who will represent the United States.

Rosen and Roarke open the episode talking about the trade chatter surrounding Vancouver Canucks forward J.T. Miller. The co-hosts each think the Canucks need to figure out how to keep Miller and potentially add to the team rather than trade him, but they also wonder if that ship has sailed.