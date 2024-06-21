Cogliano retires after 17 NHL seasons, to join Avalanche front office

Andrew Cogliano announced his retirement Friday after 17 NHL seasons and will join the Colorado Avalanche front office.

"The game of hockey has given me and my family so much and I am grateful for every moment," Cogliano said. "I am blessed to have played for so long with some great organizations and amazing teammates. I will miss being with the guys in the dressing room and battling for each other on the ice every night but it's time to move on. Thank you to everyone I ever played with, played for and all the great fans for all of their support. I am excited to start my new chapter in the front office."

Cogliano will assist in a variety of front office roles, including player development, professional and amateur scouting, as well as working with the Colorado Eagles of the American Hockey League.

The 37-year-old forward had 19 points (six goals, 13 assists) in 75 regular-season games and five assists in 11 Stanley Cup Playoff games for the Avalanche this season.

Selected by the Edmonton Oilers in the first round (No. 25) of the 2005 NHL Draft, Cogliano had 464 points (190 goals, 274 assists) in 1,294 games with the Oilers, Anaheim Ducks, Dallas Stars, San Jose Sharks and Avalanche. He made his NHL debut Oct. 4, 2007, and played 830 consecutive games, the eighth-longest streak in NHL history.

Cogliano also had 40 points (13 goals, 27 assists) in 131 postseason games, and won the Stanley Cup with the Avalanche in 2022.

"On behalf of the Avalanche organization, we would like to congratulate Andrew on a fantastic NHL career," Avalanche general manager Chris MacFarland said. "He is a true pro, a fierce competitor, a great teammate and leader, and a mentor for younger players. He always set the example for the rest of the group with his hard work on and off the ice and his preparation and details. And while we will miss him on the ice, we couldn't be more excited to have him on board with our organization in this new role. He will be an invaluable resource with his unique knowledge of the game and his many years of experience to help the next generation of Avalanche players."