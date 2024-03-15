Ducks at Jets

DUCKS (23-40-3) at JETS (41-19-5)
8 p.m. ET; TSN3, KCOP-13
Ducks projected lineup
Ben Meyers -- Mason McTavish -- Alex Killorn
Frank Vatrano -- Isac Lundestrom -- Troy Terry
Brett Leason -- Ryan Strome -- Jakob Silfverberg
Ross Johnston -- Bo Groulx -- Pavol Regenda
Cam Fowler -- Olen Zellweger
Jackson LaCombe -- Radko Gudas
Pavel Mintyukov -- Gustav Lindstrom
John Gibson
Lukas Dostal
Scratched: William Lagesson, Urho Vaakanainen
Injured: Trevor Zegras (broken ankle), Brock McGinn (upper body), Leo Carlsson (upper body), Max Jones (illness)
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Alex Iafallo
Nikolaj Ehlers -- Sean Monahan -- Tyler Toffoli
Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton
Morgan Barron -- David Gustafsson -- Vladislav Namestnikov
Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo
Brenden Dillon -- Neal Pionk
Logan Stanley -- Nate Schmidt
Connor Hellebuyck
Laurent Brossoit
Scratched: Rasmus Kupari, Cole Perfetti, Dylan Samberg, Colin Miller
Injured: Gabriel Vilardi (upper body, enlarged spleen)
Status report
The Ducks did not hold a morning skate Friday following a 2-0 loss at the Minnesota Wild on Thursday. ... Gibson is expected to start after Dostal made 29 saves at Minnesota. ... Gudas left following a hit from Wild forward Marcus Johansson at 4:27 of the first period Thursday; there was no postgame update. ... The Jets held an optional morning skate Friday. … Vilardi is out indefinitely; the condition of his spleen was discovered during an exam for an unrelated upper-body injury that has kept the forward out the past seven games. ... Scheifele will return after missing the loss at Minnesota with an illness. ... Gustafsson enters the lineup for Perfetti, a forward. ... Stanley and Schmidt will play with defensemen Samberg and Miller coming out of the lineup. ... Brossoit will start after Hellebuyck started the past three games.