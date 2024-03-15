Ducks at Jets

DUCKS (23-40-3) at JETS (41-19-5)

8 p.m. ET; TSN3, KCOP-13

Ducks projected lineup

Ben Meyers -- Mason McTavish -- Alex Killorn

Frank Vatrano -- Isac Lundestrom -- Troy Terry

Brett Leason -- Ryan Strome -- Jakob Silfverberg

Ross Johnston -- Bo Groulx -- Pavol Regenda

Cam Fowler -- Olen Zellweger

Jackson LaCombe -- Radko Gudas

Pavel Mintyukov -- Gustav Lindstrom

John Gibson

Lukas Dostal

Scratched: William Lagesson, Urho Vaakanainen

Injured: Trevor Zegras (broken ankle), Brock McGinn (upper body), Leo Carlsson (upper body), Max Jones (illness)

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Alex Iafallo

Nikolaj Ehlers -- Sean Monahan -- Tyler Toffoli

Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton

Morgan Barron -- David Gustafsson -- Vladislav Namestnikov

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo

Brenden Dillon -- Neal Pionk

Logan Stanley -- Nate Schmidt

Connor Hellebuyck

Laurent Brossoit

Scratched: Rasmus Kupari, Cole Perfetti, Dylan Samberg, Colin Miller

Injured: Gabriel Vilardi (upper body, enlarged spleen)

Status report

The Ducks did not hold a morning skate Friday following a 2-0 loss at the Minnesota Wild on Thursday. ... Gibson is expected to start after Dostal made 29 saves at Minnesota. ... Gudas left following a hit from Wild forward Marcus Johansson at 4:27 of the first period Thursday; there was no postgame update. ... The Jets held an optional morning skate Friday. … Vilardi is out indefinitely; the condition of his spleen was discovered during an exam for an unrelated upper-body injury that has kept the forward out the past seven games. ... Scheifele will return after missing the loss at Minnesota with an illness. ... Gustafsson enters the lineup for Perfetti, a forward. ... Stanley and Schmidt will play with defensemen Samberg and Miller coming out of the lineup. ... Brossoit will start after Hellebuyck started the past three games.