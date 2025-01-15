Thompson makes 18 saves, Capitals shut out Ducks to extend point streak to 8 games

Brandon Duhaime had a goal and an assist for the Capitals (29-10-5), who are 5-0-3 in their past eight games, and 8-0-3 in their past 11 home games. Thompson improved to 19-2-3 and recorded his first shutout as a Capital.

John Gibson made 22 saves for the Ducks (18-21-5), who have lost four of five (1-3-1).

The Capitals took a 1-0 lead at 7:34 when Jakob Chychrun’s shot off his own rebound deflected in off Duhaime’s skate.

John Carlson made it 2-0 at 14:30, gathering in a loose puck and beating Gibson with a wrist shot from the right circle.

Ethen Frank increased the lead to 3-0 at 19:01 of the second period, receiving a pass from Pierre-Luc Dubois on a 2-on-1 rush and scoring with a glove-side wrist shot from the right circle. Frank has two goals and an assist in his first three NHL games.