Ducks at Capitals projected lineups

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

DUCKS (21-17-3) at CAPITALS (21-15-6)

7 p.m. ET; Victory+, MNMT, KCOP-13

Ducks projected lineup

Cutter Gauthier -- Leo Carlsson -- Alex Killorn

Chris Kreider -- Mason McTavish -- Beckett Sennecke

Nikita Nesterenko -- Mikael Granlund -- Troy Terry

Jansen Harkins -- Ryan Poehling -- Ross Johnston

Jackson LaCombe -- Jacob Trouba

Olen Zellweger -- Radko Gudas

Pavel Mintyukov -- Ian Moore

Petr Mrazek

Lukas Dostal

Scratched: Ryan Strome, Drew Helleson

Injured: Frank Vatrano (fractured shoulder)

Capitals projected lineup

Alex Ovechkin -- Dylan Strome -- Anthony Beauvillier

Connor McMichael -- Justin Sourdif -- Aliaksei Protas

Justin Leonard -- Nic Dowd -- Ethen Frank

Brandon Duhaime -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Sonny Milano

Martin Fehervary -- John Carlson

Jakob Chychrun -- Matt Roy

Rasmus Sandin -- Dylan McIlrath

Charlie Lindgren

Logan Thompson

Scratched: Declan Chisholm, Trevor van Riemsdyk

Injured: Pierre-Luc Dubois (lower body), Tom Wilson (lower body)

Status report

Protas, who missed a 3-2 shootout loss to the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday because of a lower-body injury, skated Monday morning and will be a game-time decision. … Forward Wilson, who left in the first period against the Blackhawks after a collision with Connor Murphy, will not play and is day-to-day.

