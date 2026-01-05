Ducks at Capitals projected lineups

DUCKS (21-17-3) at CAPITALS (21-15-6)
7 p.m. ET; Victory+, MNMT, KCOP-13
Ducks projected lineup
Cutter Gauthier -- Leo Carlsson -- Alex Killorn
Chris Kreider -- Mason McTavish -- Beckett Sennecke
Nikita Nesterenko -- Mikael Granlund -- Troy Terry
Jansen Harkins -- Ryan Poehling -- Ross Johnston
Jackson LaCombe -- Jacob Trouba
Olen Zellweger -- Radko Gudas
Pavel Mintyukov -- Ian Moore
Petr Mrazek
Lukas Dostal
Scratched: Ryan Strome, Drew Helleson
Injured: Frank Vatrano (fractured shoulder)
Capitals projected lineup
Alex Ovechkin -- Dylan Strome -- Anthony Beauvillier
Connor McMichael -- Justin Sourdif -- Aliaksei Protas
Justin Leonard -- Nic Dowd -- Ethen Frank
Brandon Duhaime -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Sonny Milano
Martin Fehervary -- John Carlson
Jakob Chychrun -- Matt Roy
Rasmus Sandin -- Dylan McIlrath
Charlie Lindgren
Logan Thompson
Scratched: Declan Chisholm, Trevor van Riemsdyk
Injured: Pierre-Luc Dubois (lower body), Tom Wilson (lower body)
Status report
Protas, who missed a 3-2 shootout loss to the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday because of a lower-body injury, skated Monday morning and will be a game-time decision. … Forward Wilson, who left in the first period against the Blackhawks after a collision with Connor Murphy, will not play and is day-to-day.