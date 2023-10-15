Stephenson has 3 points, Golden Knights defeat Ducks

Jack Eichel and Shea Theodore each had a goal and an assist, and Adin Hill made 22 saves for Vegas (3-0-0).

Mason McTavish scored, and John Gibson made 34 saves for Anaheim, which was playing its season opener.

Eichel gave Vegas a 1-0 lead with a power-play goal with 1.3 seconds remaining in the first period. He skated into the zone and put the puck between Ducks defenseman Radko Gudas before tucking a shot past Gibson’s left pad.

Stephenson made it 2-0 at 15:03 of the second period, tapping the puck into an open net off a pass from Paul Cotter on a rush.

Theodore extended the lead to 3-0 at 6:16 of the third period, roofing a slap shot from above the left circle on a power play.

McTavish scored 27 seconds later on a rebound from the left hash marks to cut it to 3-1, but Jonas Rondbjerg shot into an empty net at 17:32 for the 4-1 final.