NHL best saves 2023-24 season

Save of the Season? Trouba lays out to stop puck at goal line
Makar ties game late in 3rd, Avalanche top Sharks in shootout 

Hoglander, Canucks win 2nd straight against Oilers

Blues defeat Kraken in shootout for 1st win

Kings' Arvidsson may need back surgery

Zacha set for bigger Bruins role after unique upbringing helped him become pro

Nelson, Islanders recover to defeat Sabres in season opener

Monahan, Canadiens hold off Blackhawks

Van Riemsdyk scores twice, Bruins edge Predators

Vincent gets 1st win as NHL coach in Blue Jackets victory against Rangers

Matthews gets 2nd straight hat trick, Maple Leafs defeat Wild

DeBrincat scores twice, Red Wings defeat Lightning

Penguins score 4 unanswered in win over Flames 

Jonathan Quick welcomed back by Blue Jackets

Zach Werenski leaves Columbus season opener with knee injury

Karlsson's daughter meets Penguins mascot Iceburgh

United by Hockey Mobile Museum tour starts in Ottawa

NHL Buzz news and notes October 13

Stephenson has 3 points, Golden Knights defeat Ducks

ANA@VGK: Stephenson, Cotter combine for a goal in 2nd

By Paul Delos Santos
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

LAS VEGAS -- Chandler Stephenson had a goal and two assists for the Vegas Golden Knights in a 4-1 victory against the Anaheim Ducks at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday.

Jack Eichel and Shea Theodore each had a goal and an assist, and Adin Hill made 22 saves for Vegas (3-0-0).

Mason McTavish scored, and John Gibson made 34 saves for Anaheim, which was playing its season opener.

Eichel gave Vegas a 1-0 lead with a power-play goal with 1.3 seconds remaining in the first period. He skated into the zone and put the puck between Ducks defenseman Radko Gudas before tucking a shot past Gibson’s left pad.

Stephenson made it 2-0 at 15:03 of the second period, tapping the puck into an open net off a pass from Paul Cotter on a rush.

Theodore extended the lead to 3-0 at 6:16 of the third period, roofing a slap shot from above the left circle on a power play.

McTavish scored 27 seconds later on a rebound from the left hash marks to cut it to 3-1, but Jonas Rondbjerg shot into an empty net at 17:32 for the 4-1 final.