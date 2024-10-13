Ducks at Golden Knights

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

DUCKS (1-0-0) at GOLDEN KNIGHTS (2-0-0)

10 p.m. ET; Victory+, SCRIPPS, KCOP-13

Ducks projected lineup

Cutter Gauthier -- Leo Carlsson -- Alex Killorn

Robby Fabbri -- Mason McTavish -- Trevor Zegras

Frank Vatrano -- Ryan Strome -- Troy Terry

Brock McGinn -- Isac Lundestrom -- Brett Leason

Jackson LaCombe -- Radko Gudas

Cam Fowler -- Tristan Luneau

Pavel Mintyukov -- Brian Dumoulin

James Reimer

Lukas Dostal

Scratched: Ross Johnston, Urho Vaakanainen, Olen Zellweger

Injured: John Gibson (appendectomy)

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Mark Stone

Pavel Dorofeyev -- Tomas Hertl – Alexander Holtz

Brett Howden -- Nicolas Roy – Victor Olofsson

Tanner Pearson -- Cole Schwindt -- Keegan Kolesar

Alex Pietrangelo -- Shea Theodore

Nicolas Hague -- Noah Hanifin

Brayden McNabb -- Zach Whitecloud

Ilya Samsonov

Adin Hill

Scratched: Brendan Brisson, Ben Hutton, Kaedan Korczak

Injured: William Karlsson (undisclosed)

Status report

The Ducks did not hold a morning skate after a 2-0 victory against the San Jose Sharks on Saturday. … Vegas held an optional skate and will dress the same 18 skaters from a 4-3 victory against the St. Louis Blues on Friday. …. Samsonov will make his Golden Knights debut.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL Buzz: Eriksson Ek questionable for Wild with undisclosed injury

Fantasy picks, projections, props for today 

NHL On Tap: Flames look for 3rd straight win to start season against Oilers

NHL Morning Skate for Oct. 13

Huberdeau has 2 goals, 2 assists in Flames win against Flyers

Bedard has 3 points, Blackhawks defeat Oilers for 1st win

Dostal makes 30 saves, Ducks shut out Sharks in season opener

Monahan, Marchenko help Blue Jackets hold off Avalanche

Celebrini week to week for Sharks with lower-body injury

Oettinger makes 34 saves, Stars shut out Islanders in home opener

Eberle scores 2 goals, Kraken rally past Wild in shootout

Bednar, Carbery, Warsofsky share bond from South Carolina of ECHL

Bruins get bigger, nastier on defense with addition of Zadorov

Caufield scores twice for Canadiens in win against Senators

Cotter scores 2 more in Devils win against Capitals

Ruff, Sabres defeat Panthers for 1st win of season

Keller scores 2nd goal in OT, Utah tops Rangers to stay undefeated