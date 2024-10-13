Ducks at Golden Knights

DUCKS (1-0-0) at GOLDEN KNIGHTS (2-0-0)

10 p.m. ET; Victory+, SCRIPPS, KCOP-13

Ducks projected lineup

Cutter Gauthier -- Leo Carlsson -- Alex Killorn

Robby Fabbri -- Mason McTavish -- Trevor Zegras

Frank Vatrano -- Ryan Strome -- Troy Terry

Brock McGinn -- Isac Lundestrom -- Brett Leason

Jackson LaCombe -- Radko Gudas

Cam Fowler -- Tristan Luneau

Pavel Mintyukov -- Brian Dumoulin

James Reimer

Lukas Dostal

Scratched: Ross Johnston, Urho Vaakanainen, Olen Zellweger

Injured: John Gibson (appendectomy)

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Mark Stone

Pavel Dorofeyev -- Tomas Hertl – Alexander Holtz

Brett Howden -- Nicolas Roy – Victor Olofsson

Tanner Pearson -- Cole Schwindt -- Keegan Kolesar

Alex Pietrangelo -- Shea Theodore

Nicolas Hague -- Noah Hanifin

Brayden McNabb -- Zach Whitecloud

Ilya Samsonov

Adin Hill

Scratched: Brendan Brisson, Ben Hutton, Kaedan Korczak

Injured: William Karlsson (undisclosed)

Status report

The Ducks did not hold a morning skate after a 2-0 victory against the San Jose Sharks on Saturday. … Vegas held an optional skate and will dress the same 18 skaters from a 4-3 victory against the St. Louis Blues on Friday. …. Samsonov will make his Golden Knights debut.