Ducks at Golden Knights

DUCKS (1-0-0) at GOLDEN KNIGHTS (2-0-0)
10 p.m. ET; Victory+, SCRIPPS, KCOP-13
Ducks projected lineup
Cutter Gauthier -- Leo Carlsson -- Alex Killorn
Robby Fabbri -- Mason McTavish -- Trevor Zegras
Frank Vatrano -- Ryan Strome -- Troy Terry
Brock McGinn -- Isac Lundestrom -- Brett Leason
Jackson LaCombe -- Radko Gudas
Cam Fowler -- Tristan Luneau
Pavel Mintyukov -- Brian Dumoulin
James Reimer
Lukas Dostal
Scratched: Ross Johnston, Urho Vaakanainen, Olen Zellweger
Injured: John Gibson (appendectomy)
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Mark Stone
Pavel Dorofeyev -- Tomas Hertl – Alexander Holtz
Brett Howden -- Nicolas Roy – Victor Olofsson
Tanner Pearson -- Cole Schwindt -- Keegan Kolesar
Alex Pietrangelo -- Shea Theodore
Nicolas Hague -- Noah Hanifin
Brayden McNabb -- Zach Whitecloud
Ilya Samsonov
Adin Hill
Scratched: Brendan Brisson, Ben Hutton, Kaedan Korczak
Injured: William Karlsson (undisclosed)
Status report
The Ducks did not hold a morning skate after a 2-0 victory against the San Jose Sharks on Saturday. … Vegas held an optional skate and will dress the same 18 skaters from a 4-3 victory against the St. Louis Blues on Friday. …. Samsonov will make his Golden Knights debut.