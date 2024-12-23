Ducks at Golden Knights projected lineups

DUCKS (13-15-4) at GOLDEN KNIGHTS (22-8-3)

10 p.m. ET; Victory+, SCRIPPS, KCOP-13

Ducks projected lineup

Frank Vatrano -- Ryan Strome -- Troy Terry

Brock McGinn -- Leo Carlsson -- Alex Killorn

Cutter Gauthier -- Mason McTavish -- Robby Fabbri

Ross Johnston -- Isac Lundestrom -- Jansen Harkins

Jackson LaCombe -- Radko Gudas

Jacob Trouba -- Olen Zellweger

Pavel Mintyukov -- Brian Dumoulin

John Gibson

Lukas Dostal

Scratched: Brett Leason, Drew Helleson

Injured: Trevor Zegras (knee)

Golden Knights projected lineup

Victor Olofsson -- Jack Eichel -- Mark Stone

Tomas Hertl -- William Karlsson -- Keegan Kolesar

Brett Howden -- Tanner Laczynski -- Pavel Dorofeyev

Tanner Pearson -- Cole Schwindt -- Alexander Holtz

Noah Hanifin -- Alex Pietrangelo

Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore

Nicolas Hague -- Zach Whitecloud

Adin Hill

Ilya Samsonov

Scratched: Ben Hutton, Kaedan Korczak

Injured: Ivan Barbnasev (upper body), Nicolas Roy (upper body)

Status report

The Ducks did not hold a morning skate Monday following a 5-4 shootout win at the Utah Hockey Club on Sunday. … The Golden Knights will shuffle their forward lines; Olofsson will move to the top line alongside Eichel and Stone, Hertl will move from center to Karlsson’s left wing and Dorofeyev will play on Laczynski’s right wing.