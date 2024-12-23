Ducks at Golden Knights projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

DUCKS (13-15-4) at GOLDEN KNIGHTS (22-8-3)

10 p.m. ET; Victory+, SCRIPPS, KCOP-13

Ducks projected lineup

Frank Vatrano -- Ryan Strome -- Troy Terry

Brock McGinn -- Leo Carlsson -- Alex Killorn

Cutter Gauthier -- Mason McTavish -- Robby Fabbri

Ross Johnston -- Isac Lundestrom -- Jansen Harkins

Jackson LaCombe -- Radko Gudas

Jacob Trouba -- Olen Zellweger

Pavel Mintyukov -- Brian Dumoulin

John Gibson

Lukas Dostal

Scratched: Brett Leason, Drew Helleson

Injured: Trevor Zegras (knee)

Golden Knights projected lineup

Victor Olofsson -- Jack Eichel -- Mark Stone

Tomas Hertl -- William Karlsson -- Keegan Kolesar

Brett Howden -- Tanner Laczynski -- Pavel Dorofeyev

Tanner Pearson -- Cole Schwindt -- Alexander Holtz

Noah Hanifin -- Alex Pietrangelo

Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore

Nicolas Hague -- Zach Whitecloud

Adin Hill

Ilya Samsonov

Scratched: Ben Hutton, Kaedan Korczak

Injured: Ivan Barbnasev (upper body), Nicolas Roy (upper body)

Status report

The Ducks did not hold a morning skate Monday following a 5-4 shootout win at the Utah Hockey Club on Sunday. … The Golden Knights will shuffle their forward lines; Olofsson will move to the top line alongside Eichel and Stone, Hertl will move from center to Karlsson’s left wing and Dorofeyev will play on Laczynski’s right wing.

Latest News

Matthews misses 2nd straight game for Maple Leafs with upper-body injury

Scheifele hat trick propels Jets past Maple Leafs

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Hughes' 3-point game, Markstrom shutout powers Devils past Rangers

NHL Buzz: Gustavsson to return for Wild against Blackhawks

NHL On Tap: Celebrini returns to home province when Sharks visit Canucks

Makar leads 3 Stars of the Week

'NHL Fantasy on Ice' podcast available now

Pepsi Zero Sugar NHL Goalie Challenge picks

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

Fantasy hockey top 10 waiver wire pickups

Hyman stays hot, Oilers end Senators’ 6-game winning streak

Kiviranta has natural hat trick, Avalanche defeat Kraken

Color of Hockey: Kenya elated by membership into IIHF 

Dempster welcomes Blackhawks to Wrigley Field on road to NHL Winter Classic

Rookie Watch: Celebrini, Smith impacting Sharks

2025 World Junior Championship Group A preview

NHL nationally televised games for week of Dec. 23