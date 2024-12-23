Ducks at Golden Knights projected lineups

DUCKS (13-15-4) at GOLDEN KNIGHTS (22-8-3)
10 p.m. ET; Victory+, SCRIPPS, KCOP-13
Ducks projected lineup
Frank Vatrano -- Ryan Strome -- Troy Terry
Brock McGinn -- Leo Carlsson -- Alex Killorn
Cutter Gauthier -- Mason McTavish -- Robby Fabbri
Ross Johnston -- Isac Lundestrom -- Jansen Harkins
Jackson LaCombe -- Radko Gudas
Jacob Trouba -- Olen Zellweger
Pavel Mintyukov -- Brian Dumoulin
John Gibson
Lukas Dostal
Scratched: Brett Leason, Drew Helleson
Injured: Trevor Zegras (knee)
Golden Knights projected lineup
Victor Olofsson -- Jack Eichel -- Mark Stone
Tomas Hertl -- William Karlsson -- Keegan Kolesar
Brett Howden -- Tanner Laczynski -- Pavel Dorofeyev
Tanner Pearson -- Cole Schwindt -- Alexander Holtz
Noah Hanifin -- Alex Pietrangelo
Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore
Nicolas Hague -- Zach Whitecloud
Adin Hill
Ilya Samsonov
Scratched: Ben Hutton, Kaedan Korczak
Injured: Ivan Barbnasev (upper body), Nicolas Roy (upper body)
Status report
The Ducks did not hold a morning skate Monday following a 5-4 shootout win at the Utah Hockey Club on Sunday. … The Golden Knights will shuffle their forward lines; Olofsson will move to the top line alongside Eichel and Stone, Hertl will move from center to Karlsson’s left wing and Dorofeyev will play on Laczynski’s right wing.