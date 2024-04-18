Ducks at Golden Knights

DUCKS (26-50-5) at GOLDEN KNIGHTS (45-28-8)
10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, BSSD, BSSC
Anaheim Ducks projected lineup
Cutter Gauthier -- Leo Carlsson -- Alex Killorn
Frank Vetrano -- Trevor Zegras -- Ryan Strome
Sam Colangelo -- Isac Lundestrom -- Troy Terry
Brett Leason -- Bo Groulx -- Jakob Silfverberg
Cam Fowler -- Olen Zellweger
Jackson Lacolmbe -- Radko Gudas
WIlliam Lagesson -- Gustva Lindstrom
John Gibson
Lukas Dostal
Scratched: Ross Johnston, Ben Meyers, Urho Vaakanainen
Injured: Max Jones (upper body), Pavel Mintyukov (lower body), Mason McTavish (lower body)
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Jonathan Marchessault
Paul Cotter -- Tomas Hertl -- Pavel Dorofeyev
Brett Howden -- William Karlsson -- Michael Amadio
Jonas Rondbjerg -- Nicolas Roy -- Keegan Kolesar
Noah Hanifin -- Nicolas Hague
Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore
Zach Whitecloud -- Alec Martinez
Adin Hill
Logan Thompson
Scratched: Ben Hutton
Injured: William Carrier (undisclosed), Anthony Mantha (undisclosed), Alex Pietrangelo (illness), Chandler Stephenson (undisclosed), Mark Stone (lacerated spleen)
Status report
Gauthier will make his NHL debut. ... Lagesson enters the lineup on the third defense pair. … The Golden Knights held an optional morning skate Thursday. … Carrier, a forward, skated in a blue noncontact jersey and will miss his 11th straight game. ... Hill will alternate starts with Thompson for the sixth consecutive game.