Ducks at Golden Knights

DUCKS (26-50-5) at GOLDEN KNIGHTS (45-28-8)

10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, BSSD, BSSC

Anaheim Ducks projected lineup

Cutter Gauthier -- Leo Carlsson -- Alex Killorn

Frank Vetrano -- Trevor Zegras -- Ryan Strome

Sam Colangelo -- Isac Lundestrom -- Troy Terry

Brett Leason -- Bo Groulx -- Jakob Silfverberg

Cam Fowler -- Olen Zellweger

Jackson Lacolmbe -- Radko Gudas

WIlliam Lagesson -- Gustva Lindstrom

John Gibson

Lukas Dostal

Scratched: Ross Johnston, Ben Meyers, Urho Vaakanainen

Injured: Max Jones (upper body), Pavel Mintyukov (lower body), Mason McTavish (lower body)

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Jonathan Marchessault

Paul Cotter -- Tomas Hertl -- Pavel Dorofeyev

Brett Howden -- William Karlsson -- Michael Amadio

Jonas Rondbjerg -- Nicolas Roy -- Keegan Kolesar

Noah Hanifin -- Nicolas Hague

Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore

Zach Whitecloud -- Alec Martinez

Adin Hill

Logan Thompson

Scratched: Ben Hutton

Injured: William Carrier (undisclosed), Anthony Mantha (undisclosed), Alex Pietrangelo (illness), Chandler Stephenson (undisclosed), Mark Stone (lacerated spleen)

Status report

Gauthier will make his NHL debut. ... Lagesson enters the lineup on the third defense pair. … The Golden Knights held an optional morning skate Thursday. … Carrier, a forward, skated in a blue noncontact jersey and will miss his 11th straight game. ... Hill will alternate starts with Thompson for the sixth consecutive game.

