Ducks at Canucks

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

DUCKS (25-46-4) at CANUCKS (45-20-8)

3:30 p.m. ET; SN360, SNP, TNT, MAX

Ducks projected lineup

Alex Killorn -- Leo Carlsson -- Troy Terry

Frank Vatrano -- Trevor Zegras -- Ryan Strome

Isac Lundestrom -- Mason McTavish -- Brett Leason

Ross Johnston -- Bo Groulx -- Jakob Silfverberg

Cam Fowler -- Olen Zellweger

Pavel Mintyukov -- Gustav Lindstrom

William Lagesson -- Urho Vaakanainen

Lukas Dostal

John Gibson

Scratched: Ben Meyers, Jackson LaCombe Olen Zellweger

Injured: Radko Gudas (upper body), Max Jones (upper body)

Canucks projected lineup

Nils Hoglander -- Elias Pettersson -- Brock Boeser

Dakota Joshua -- J.T. Miller -- Conor Garland

Ilya Mikheyev -- Pius Suter -- Sam Lafferty

Vasily Podkolzin -- Teddy Blueger -- Arshdeep Bains

Quinn Hughes -- Filip Hronek

Carson Soucy -- Tyler Myers

Ian Cole -- Noah Juulsen

Arturs Silovs

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Mark Friedman, Phillip Di Giuseppe, Nils Aman, Nikita Zadorov

Injured: Thatcher Demko (lower body), Elias Lindholm (upper body)

Status report

Dostal is expected to start after Gibson made 31 saves in a 6-1 loss at the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday. … Pettersson missed practice Saturday for maintenance but will play. … Silovs will make his first start this season and sixth in the NHL. … Zadorov likely will sit out as part of a rotation to rest defensemen. … Lindholm, a forward, is listed as day to day and is skating on his own but has not been on the ice with the team since a 4-2 win against the Calgary Flames on March 23.

Latest News

Joshua scores twice, Canucks recover against Ducks

Skinner gets video message from ‘Emily in Paris’ star before 1,000th NHL game

Goal of the Season? Joshua goes between the legs for slick score

NHL Buzz: Thomas recalled by Kings, could make debut on Monday

Hartman to have Player Safety hearing for actions in Wild game

Zacha thriving at center for Bruins after retirements of Bergeron, Krejci

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz: Canucks clinch berth, look to strengthen lead in Pacific Division

Fantilli may not play again this season for Blue Jackets

Fedotov joins Flyers after KHL contract is terminated

McDavid ‘carrying’ Oilers, forces way into thrilling NHL scoring race

Foerster 'equipped' to help Flyers in battle for playoff berth

NHL matchups, odds to watch: March 31

NHL Morning Skate for March 31

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Kadri has goal, assist, Flames hold off Kings to end 5-game skid

Stars shut out Kraken, tie franchise record with 7th straight win

Matthews scores 60th, Maple Leafs blank Sabres