Ducks at Canucks

DUCKS (25-46-4) at CANUCKS (45-20-8)

3:30 p.m. ET; SN360, SNP, TNT, MAX

Ducks projected lineup

Alex Killorn -- Leo Carlsson -- Troy Terry

Frank Vatrano -- Trevor Zegras -- Ryan Strome

Isac Lundestrom -- Mason McTavish -- Brett Leason

Ross Johnston -- Bo Groulx -- Jakob Silfverberg

Cam Fowler -- Olen Zellweger

Pavel Mintyukov -- Gustav Lindstrom

William Lagesson -- Urho Vaakanainen

Lukas Dostal

John Gibson

Scratched: Ben Meyers, Jackson LaCombe Olen Zellweger

Injured: Radko Gudas (upper body), Max Jones (upper body)

Canucks projected lineup

Nils Hoglander -- Elias Pettersson -- Brock Boeser

Dakota Joshua -- J.T. Miller -- Conor Garland

Ilya Mikheyev -- Pius Suter -- Sam Lafferty

Vasily Podkolzin -- Teddy Blueger -- Arshdeep Bains

Quinn Hughes -- Filip Hronek

Carson Soucy -- Tyler Myers

Ian Cole -- Noah Juulsen

Arturs Silovs

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Mark Friedman, Phillip Di Giuseppe, Nils Aman, Nikita Zadorov

Injured: Thatcher Demko (lower body), Elias Lindholm (upper body)

Status report

Dostal is expected to start after Gibson made 31 saves in a 6-1 loss at the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday. … Pettersson missed practice Saturday for maintenance but will play. … Silovs will make his first start this season and sixth in the NHL. … Zadorov likely will sit out as part of a rotation to rest defensemen. … Lindholm, a forward, is listed as day to day and is skating on his own but has not been on the ice with the team since a 4-2 win against the Calgary Flames on March 23.