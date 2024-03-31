Ducks at Canucks

DUCKS (25-46-4) at CANUCKS (45-20-8)
3:30 p.m. ET; SN360, SNP, TNT, MAX
Ducks projected lineup
Alex Killorn -- Leo Carlsson -- Troy Terry
Frank Vatrano -- Trevor Zegras -- Ryan Strome
Isac Lundestrom -- Mason McTavish -- Brett Leason
Ross Johnston -- Bo Groulx -- Jakob Silfverberg
Cam Fowler -- Olen Zellweger
Pavel Mintyukov -- Gustav Lindstrom
William Lagesson -- Urho Vaakanainen
Lukas Dostal
John Gibson
Scratched: Ben Meyers, Jackson LaCombe Olen Zellweger
Injured: Radko Gudas (upper body), Max Jones (upper body)
Canucks projected lineup
Nils Hoglander -- Elias Pettersson -- Brock Boeser
Dakota Joshua -- J.T. Miller -- Conor Garland
Ilya Mikheyev -- Pius Suter -- Sam Lafferty
Vasily Podkolzin -- Teddy Blueger -- Arshdeep Bains
Quinn Hughes -- Filip Hronek
Carson Soucy -- Tyler Myers
Ian Cole -- Noah Juulsen
Arturs Silovs
Casey DeSmith
Scratched: Mark Friedman, Phillip Di Giuseppe, Nils Aman, Nikita Zadorov
Injured: Thatcher Demko (lower body), Elias Lindholm (upper body)
Status report
Dostal is expected to start after Gibson made 31 saves in a 6-1 loss at the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday. … Pettersson missed practice Saturday for maintenance but will play. … Silovs will make his first start this season and sixth in the NHL. … Zadorov likely will sit out as part of a rotation to rest defensemen. … Lindholm, a forward, is listed as day to day and is skating on his own but has not been on the ice with the team since a 4-2 win against the Calgary Flames on March 23.