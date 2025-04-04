Ducks at Canucks projected lineups

DUCKS (33-34-8) at CANUCKS (34-28-13)
4 p.m. ET; SNP, KCOP-13, Victory+
Ducks projected lineup
Frank Vatrano -- Ryan Strome -- Troy Terry
Cutter Gauthier -- Leo Carlsson -- Alex Killorn
Trevor Zegras -- Mason McTavish -- Sam Colangelo
Jansen Harkins -- Isac Lundestrom -- Brett Leason
Jackson LaCombe -- Radko Gudas
Olen Zellweger -- Jacob Trouba
Oliver Kylington -- Drew Helleson
Lukas Dostal
Ville Husso
Scratched: Nikita Nesterenko, Pavel Mintyukov
Injured: John Gibson (lower body), Robby Fabbri (upper body), Ross Johnston (upper body)
Canucks projected lineup
Jake DeBrusk -- Pius Suter -- Brock Boeser
Drew O'Connor -- Teddy Blueger -- Conor Garland
Linus Karlsson -- Nils Aman -- Jonathan Lekkerimaki
Dakota Joshua -- Aatu Raty -- Kiefer Sherwood
Quinn Hughes -- Filip Hronek
Marcus Pettersson -- Victor Mancini
Derek Forbort -- Elias Nils Pettersson
Thatcher Demko
Kevin Lankinen
Scratched: None
Injured: Tyler Myers (undisclosed), Filip Chytil (concussion), Noah Juulsen (lower body), Elias Pettersson (upper body), Nils Hoglander (undisclosed)
Status Report
Gibson, a goalie, did not practice on Friday and won’t play Saturday after leaving the second period of a 4-1 loss at the Calgary Flames on Thursday, but coach Greg Cronin did not have an update beyond that. Husso was called up from San Diego of the American Hockey League on Friday. … Nesterenko, a forward, might draw in for Leason. … Myers, a defenseman, did not practice on Friday after missing the final 11:47 of a 5-0 loss against the Seattle Kraken on Wednesday, is day to day and “probably won’t play (against Anaheim),” coach Rick Tocchet said. … Hoglander, a forward, practiced on Friday without a non-ontact jersey for the first time since a March 22 injury but is expected to miss a sixth straight game. … Aman left practice early Friday after a heavy fall into the boards but there was no update on his status for Saturday.