Ducks at Canucks projected lineups

nhl-shield-16:9
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

DUCKS (33-34-8) at CANUCKS (34-28-13)

4 p.m. ET; SNP, KCOP-13, Victory+

Ducks projected lineup

Frank Vatrano -- Ryan Strome -- Troy Terry

Cutter Gauthier -- Leo Carlsson -- Alex Killorn

Trevor Zegras -- Mason McTavish -- Sam Colangelo

Jansen Harkins -- Isac Lundestrom -- Brett Leason

Jackson LaCombe -- Radko Gudas

Olen Zellweger -- Jacob Trouba

Oliver Kylington -- Drew Helleson

Lukas Dostal

Ville Husso

Scratched: Nikita Nesterenko, Pavel Mintyukov

Injured: John Gibson (lower body), Robby Fabbri (upper body), Ross Johnston (upper body)

Canucks projected lineup

Jake DeBrusk -- Pius Suter -- Brock Boeser

Drew O'Connor -- Teddy Blueger -- Conor Garland

Linus Karlsson -- Nils Aman -- Jonathan Lekkerimaki

Dakota Joshua -- Aatu Raty -- Kiefer Sherwood

Quinn Hughes -- Filip Hronek

Marcus Pettersson -- Victor Mancini

Derek Forbort -- Elias Nils Pettersson

Thatcher Demko

Kevin Lankinen

Scratched: None

Injured: Tyler Myers (undisclosed), Filip Chytil (concussion), Noah Juulsen (lower body), Elias Pettersson (upper body), Nils Hoglander (undisclosed)

Status Report

Gibson, a goalie, did not practice on Friday and won’t play Saturday after leaving the second period of a 4-1 loss at the Calgary Flames on Thursday, but coach Greg Cronin did not have an update beyond that. Husso was called up from San Diego of the American Hockey League on Friday. … Nesterenko, a forward, might draw in for Leason. … Myers, a defenseman, did not practice on Friday after missing the final 11:47 of a 5-0 loss against the Seattle Kraken on Wednesday, is day to day and “probably won’t play (against Anaheim),” coach Rick Tocchet said. … Hoglander, a forward, practiced on Friday without a non-ontact jersey for the first time since a March 22 injury but is expected to miss a sixth straight game. … Aman left practice early Friday after a heavy fall into the boards but there was no update on his status for Saturday.

