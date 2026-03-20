Ducks at Mammoth projected lineups

DUCKS (37-27-4) at MAMMOTH (36-27-6)
10 p.m. ET; Utah16, Victory+, KCOP-13, TVAS
Ducks projected lineup
Chris Kreider -- Leo Carlsson -- Troy Terry
Alex Killorn -- Mikael Granlund -- Beckett Sennecke
Jeffrey Viel -- Ryan Poehling -- Cutter Gauthier
Jansen Harkins -- Tim Washe -- Mason McTavish
Jackson LaCombe -- Jacob Trouba
Olen Zellweger -- John Carlson
Pavel Mintukov -- Ian Moore
Lukas Dostal
Ville Husso
Scratched: Drew Helleson, Frank Vatrano
Injured: Ross Johnston (lower body)
Suspended: Radko Gudas
Mammoth projected lineup
Clayton Keller -- Nick Schmaltz -- Lawson Crouse
JJ Peterka -- Logan Cooley -- Dylan Guenther
Jack McBain -- Barrett Hayton -- Michael Carcone
Alexander Kerfoot -- Kevin Stenlund -- Kailer Yamamoto
Mikhail Sergachev -- MacKenzie Weegar
Nate Schmidt -- John Marino
Ian Cole -- Sean Durzi
Karel Vejmelka
Vitek Vanecek
Scratched: Liam O’Brien, Brandon Tanev, Nick DeSimone
Injured: None
Status report
McTavish will return after being a healthy scratch the past two games. ... Gudas, a defenseman, will serve the fourth of his five-game suspension for kneeing Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews during a 6-4 loss on March 12. ... The Mammoth did not conduct a morning skate following a 4-0 win at the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday.