Ducks at Mammoth projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444 cloned 12/3/25
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

DUCKS (37-27-4) at MAMMOTH (36-27-6)

10 p.m. ET; Utah16, Victory+, KCOP-13, TVAS

Ducks projected lineup

Chris Kreider -- Leo Carlsson -- Troy Terry

Alex Killorn -- Mikael Granlund -- Beckett Sennecke

Jeffrey Viel -- Ryan Poehling -- Cutter Gauthier

Jansen Harkins -- Tim Washe -- Mason McTavish

Jackson LaCombe -- Jacob Trouba

Olen Zellweger -- John Carlson

Pavel Mintukov -- Ian Moore

Lukas Dostal

Ville Husso

Scratched: Drew Helleson, Frank Vatrano

Injured: Ross Johnston (lower body)

Suspended: Radko Gudas

Mammoth projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Nick Schmaltz -- Lawson Crouse

JJ Peterka -- Logan Cooley -- Dylan Guenther

Jack McBain -- Barrett Hayton -- Michael Carcone

Alexander Kerfoot -- Kevin Stenlund -- Kailer Yamamoto

Mikhail Sergachev -- MacKenzie Weegar

Nate Schmidt -- John Marino

Ian Cole -- Sean Durzi

Karel Vejmelka

Vitek Vanecek

Scratched: Liam O’Brien, Brandon Tanev, Nick DeSimone

Injured: None

Status report

McTavish will return after being a healthy scratch the past two games. ... Gudas, a defenseman, will serve the fourth of his five-game suspension for kneeing Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews during a 6-4 loss on March 12. ... The Mammoth did not conduct a morning skate following a 4-0 win at the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday.

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