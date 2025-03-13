Guenther breaks tie in 3rd, Utah Hockey Club edges Ducks

Jack McBain and Alex Kerfoot scored, and Karel Vejmelka made 19 saves for Utah (29-25-11), which is 2-0-2 in its past four games and has won six of its past nine.

“What I take from that game is really the way we played in the [third period],” said Utah coach Andre Tourigny. “When we're protecting the lead and the sacrifice our guys did and the way that we're engaging, the discipline, and resilience we had. That was great to see.”

Alex Killorn and Mason McTavish scored, and Husso made 36 saves in his debut for the Ducks (28-30-7).

Husso was traded to Anaheim from the Detroit Red Wings on Feb. 24 and recalled from San Diego of the American Hockey League on Sunday.

“I think we did a pretty good job,” said Husso. “I've been here a short time, but it's been nice to see everybody battling and playing for each other. And I think when you do that, I think that's when the good results come.”

The Ducks have lost four of their past five games.

“I thought we played hard,” said Ducks coach Greg Cronin. “It's kind of a rough turnaround. We got in wicked late this morning, and I thought we battled. And obviously Utah, they've got a good team. They've got a lot of skilled players, and I thought they made the sacrifice they needed to make to win the game.”