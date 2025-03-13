Guenther breaks tie in 3rd, Utah Hockey Club edges Ducks

SALT LAKE CITY -- Dylan Guenther had a goal and an assist, and the Utah Hockey Club defeated the Anaheim Ducks 3-2 at Delta Center on Wednesday.
Guenther scored a power-play goal at 7:03 of the third period with a one-timer past Ville Husso on the blocker side to give Utah a 3-2 lead.
“When I saw [Anaheim] was low, I wanted [Clayton Keller] to go up to [Mikhail Sergachev], and then he gave it over to me,” said Guenther. “So, it was just good recognition. I feel like we've gotten pretty good chemistry as we've continued to play together.”
Jack McBain and Alex Kerfoot scored, and Karel Vejmelka made 19 saves for Utah (29-25-11), which is 2-0-2 in its past four games and has won six of its past nine.
“What I take from that game is really the way we played in the [third period],” said Utah coach Andre Tourigny. “When we're protecting the lead and the sacrifice our guys did and the way that we're engaging, the discipline, and resilience we had. That was great to see.”
Alex Killorn and Mason McTavish scored, and Husso made 36 saves in his debut for the Ducks (28-30-7).
Husso was traded to Anaheim from the Detroit Red Wings on Feb. 24 and recalled from San Diego of the American Hockey League on Sunday.
“I think we did a pretty good job,” said Husso. “I've been here a short time, but it's been nice to see everybody battling and playing for each other. And I think when you do that, I think that's when the good results come.”
The Ducks have lost four of their past five games.
“I thought we played hard,” said Ducks coach Greg Cronin. “It's kind of a rough turnaround. We got in wicked late this morning, and I thought we battled. And obviously Utah, they've got a good team. They've got a lot of skilled players, and I thought they made the sacrifice they needed to make to win the game.”
McBain gave Utah a 1-0 lead at 11:03 of the first period, tipping in a shot from Ian Cole.
Kerfoot scored at 14:31 of the second period to make it 2-0, taking a pass from Guenther and beating Husso on the blocker side.
Killorn made it 2-1 at 15:53, firing a shot that snuck past the blocker side of Vejmelka.
McTavish scored a power-play goal at 3:22 of the third period, firing a one-timer past Vejmelka to tie it 2-2.
“Definitely a huge win, and a huge homestand,” said Utah forward Barrett Hayton, who had an assist. “It would have been really nice to get all [four points], but the way we were able to fight back in that Toronto game (a 4-3 shootout loss Monday) and get a point is huge for us. Same thing tonight. It was a grind.”
NOTES: Sergachev’s assist on Guenther’s goal was his 300th NHL point (59 goals, 241 assists) in 535 games. … Guenther scored his eighth game-winning goal of the season. Only two players have more this season: Leon Draisaitl of the Edmonton Oilers and Mark Scheifele of the Winnipeg Jets, who each have nine. … Keller has five points (one goal, four assists) on a four-game point streak.