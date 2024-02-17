Ducks at Maple Leafs

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

DUCKS (19-32-2) at MAPLE LEAFS (28-16-8)

7 p.m. ET; CBC, SNO, SNW, SNP, BSSC, BSSD

Ducks projected lineup

Adam Henrique -- Leo Carlsson -- Ryan Strome

Frank Vatrano -- Mason McTavish -- Troy Terry

Alex Killorn -- Isac Lundestrom -- Jakob Silfverberg

Ross Johnston -- Sam Carrick -- Brett Leason

Cam Fowler -- Gustav Lindstrom

Urho Vaakanainen -- Radko Gudas

Pavel Mintyukov -- Ilya Lyubushkin

Lukas Dostal

John Gibson

Scratched: Max Jones, Brock McGinn, Jackson LaCombe

Injured: Trevor Zegras (broken ankle)

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Mitchell Marner

Tyler Bertuzzi -- Max Domi -- William Nylander

Bobby McMann -- Pontus Holmberg -- Nicholas Robertson

Noah Gregor -- David Kampf -- Ryan Reaves

TJ Brodie -- Timothy Liljegren

Simon Benoit -- Jake McCabe

William Lagesson -- Max Lajoie

Martin Jones

Ilya Samsonov

Scratched: Mark Giordano, Dennis Hildeby

Injured: Joseph Woll (lower body), Calle Jarnkrok (broken knuckle), Connor Timmins (mononucleosis), John Tavares (undisclosed)

Suspended: Morgan Rielly

Status report

Killorn will return after missing nine games following arthroscopic knee surgery. ... Dostal will start. ... Tavares, a center, is day to day. ... Giordano, a defenseman, will not play following the death of his father. ... Jones will start after missing two games with an undisclosed injury.

