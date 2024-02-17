Ducks at Maple Leafs

DUCKS (19-32-2) at MAPLE LEAFS (28-16-8)
7 p.m. ET; CBC, SNO, SNW, SNP, BSSC, BSSD
Ducks projected lineup
Adam Henrique -- Leo Carlsson -- Ryan Strome
Frank Vatrano -- Mason McTavish -- Troy Terry
Alex Killorn -- Isac Lundestrom -- Jakob Silfverberg
Ross Johnston -- Sam Carrick -- Brett Leason
Cam Fowler -- Gustav Lindstrom
Urho Vaakanainen -- Radko Gudas
Pavel Mintyukov -- Ilya Lyubushkin
Lukas Dostal
John Gibson
Scratched: Max Jones, Brock McGinn, Jackson LaCombe
Injured: Trevor Zegras (broken ankle)
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Mitchell Marner
Tyler Bertuzzi -- Max Domi -- William Nylander
Bobby McMann -- Pontus Holmberg -- Nicholas Robertson
Noah Gregor -- David Kampf -- Ryan Reaves
TJ Brodie -- Timothy Liljegren
Simon Benoit -- Jake McCabe
William Lagesson -- Max Lajoie
Martin Jones
Ilya Samsonov
Scratched: Mark Giordano, Dennis Hildeby
Injured: Joseph Woll (lower body), Calle Jarnkrok (broken knuckle), Connor Timmins (mononucleosis), John Tavares (undisclosed)
Suspended: Morgan Rielly
Status report
Killorn will return after missing nine games following arthroscopic knee surgery. ... Dostal will start. ... Tavares, a center, is day to day. ... Giordano, a defenseman, will not play following the death of his father. ... Jones will start after missing two games with an undisclosed injury.