Ducks at Blues projected lineups

DUCKS (15-9-1) at BLUES (9-10-7)

8 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, Victory+, KCOP-13

Ducks projected lineup

Cutter Gauthier -- Leo Carlsson -- Troy Terry

Chris Kreider -- Mason McTavish -- Beckett Sennecke

Nikita Nesterenko -- Ryan Poehling -- Alex Killorn

Ross Johnston -- Ryan Strome -- Frank Vatrano

Jackson LaCombe -- Radko Gudas

Olen Zellweger -- Jacob Trouba

Pavel Mintyukov -- Drew Helleson

Ville Husso

Vyacheslav Buteyets

Scratched: Ian Moore, Jansen Harkins

Injured: Mikael Granlund (lower body), Lukas Dostal (upper body). Petr Mrazek (undisclosed)

Blues projected lineup

Jake Neighbours -- Robert Thomas -- Jordan Kyrou

Brayden Schenn -- Dalibor Dvorsky -- Pavel Buchnevich

Dylan Holloway -- Nick Bjugstad -- Mathieu Joseph

Aleksanteri Kaskimaki -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Nathan Walker

Philip Broberg -- Colton Parayko

Matthew Kessel -- Justin Faulk

Cam Fowler -- Logan Mailloux

Jordan Binnington

Joel Hofer

Scratched: Tyler Tucker

Injured: Pius Suter (lower body), Jimmy Snuggerud (wrist), Alexey Toropchenko (leg burns)

Status report

Husso will start after Mrazek made 13 saves before he was injured in the third period of a 5-3 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday. The Ducks recalled Buteyets from San Diego of the American Hockey League and placed Dostal on injured reserve. … The Blues announced Snuggerud, a forward, will have wrist surgery and be reevaluated in six weeks; Toropchenko, a forward, is week to week after sustaining burns to his legs in a home accident. … Kaskimaki was recalled from Springfield of the AHL, and the plan is for him to make his NHL debut pending his flight to St. Louis. Otherwise, Blues coach Jim Montgomery said the Blues could use 11 forwards and seven defensemen with Tucker, a defenseman, inserted into the lineup. … Suter, a forward, will miss his second straight game. He is day to day.