Ducks at Blues projected lineups

DUCKS (15-9-1) at BLUES (9-10-7)
8 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, Victory+, KCOP-13
Ducks projected lineup
Cutter Gauthier -- Leo Carlsson -- Troy Terry
Chris Kreider -- Mason McTavish -- Beckett Sennecke
Nikita Nesterenko -- Ryan Poehling -- Alex Killorn
Ross Johnston -- Ryan Strome -- Frank Vatrano
Jackson LaCombe -- Radko Gudas
Olen Zellweger -- Jacob Trouba
Pavel Mintyukov -- Drew Helleson
Ville Husso
Vyacheslav Buteyets
Scratched: Ian Moore, Jansen Harkins
Injured: Mikael Granlund (lower body), Lukas Dostal (upper body). Petr Mrazek (undisclosed)
Blues projected lineup
Jake Neighbours -- Robert Thomas -- Jordan Kyrou
Brayden Schenn -- Dalibor Dvorsky -- Pavel Buchnevich
Dylan Holloway -- Nick Bjugstad -- Mathieu Joseph
Aleksanteri Kaskimaki -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Nathan Walker
Philip Broberg -- Colton Parayko
Matthew Kessel -- Justin Faulk
Cam Fowler -- Logan Mailloux
Jordan Binnington
Joel Hofer
Scratched: Tyler Tucker
Injured: Pius Suter (lower body), Jimmy Snuggerud (wrist), Alexey Toropchenko (leg burns)
Status report
Husso will start after Mrazek made 13 saves before he was injured in the third period of a 5-3 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday. The Ducks recalled Buteyets from San Diego of the American Hockey League and placed Dostal on injured reserve. … The Blues announced Snuggerud, a forward, will have wrist surgery and be reevaluated in six weeks; Toropchenko, a forward, is week to week after sustaining burns to his legs in a home accident. … Kaskimaki was recalled from Springfield of the AHL, and the plan is for him to make his NHL debut pending his flight to St. Louis. Otherwise, Blues coach Jim Montgomery said the Blues could use 11 forwards and seven defensemen with Tucker, a defenseman, inserted into the lineup. … Suter, a forward, will miss his second straight game. He is day to day.