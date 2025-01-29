McTavish stays hot, Ducks hold off Kraken for 3rd win in row

McTavish had a goal and an assist, giving him six goals and an assist in his past four games

Jackson LaCombe, Frank Vatrano and Robby Fabbri also each had a goal and an assist, and Ryan Strome had two assists for the Ducks (21-23-6), who have won three straight. Lukas Dostal made 26 saves.

Eeli Tolvanen, Mitchell Stephens, Shane Wright and Jaden Schwartz scored for the Kraken (22-27-3), who have lost their past two. Philipp Grubauer allowed five goals on 22 shots.

Troy Terry scored over Grubauer’s glove with a one-timer off Strome’s pass into the slot to make it 1-0 at 1:23 of the first period.

Tolvanen tied it 1-1 at 6:43, one-timing Brandon Montour’s low-to-high feed from the top of the slot over Dostal’s right shoulder.

Mitchell Stephens gave Seattle a 2-1 lead with his first goal with the Kraken at 8:20, wrapping it around from below the goal line and lofting a backhander off Dostal’s blocker and in.

Cutter Gauthier tied it again, 2-2, at 11:59 when he got his own rebound off a 2-on-1 rush and slapped it over Grubauer’s glove.

Schwartz regained a 3-2 lead for Seattle at 14:01 off a 2-on-1 rush, taking a cross-slot pass from Kaapo Kakko and snapping it over Dostal’s glove.

McTavish made it 3-3 at 1:04 of the second period, scoring for the fourth straight game by one-timing Ryan Strome’s pass over Grubauer’s left arm from the right circle.

Fabbri banked a one-timer off Grubauer’s glove and in from the bottom of the left circle to make it 4-3 at 5:39, and LaCombe scored with a wrist shot off a 1-on-1 rush at 7:58 that Grubauer missed with his glove to push it to 5-3.

Wright cut it to 5-4 with a power-play goal at 6:15 of the third period, slapping a Jared McCann rebound into an open net behind Dostal, but Vatrano sealed the victory with an empty-net goal at 18:44 for the 6-4 final.