Ducks at Kraken

DUCKS (24-44-4) at KRAKEN (29-29-13)
10 p.m. ET; ROOT-NW+, BSSD, BSSC
Ducks projected lineup
Alex Killorn -- Leo Carlsson -- Troy Terry
Ryan Strome -- Mason McTavish -- Frank Vatrano
Isac Lundestrom -- Trevor Zegras -- Brett Leason
Ross Johnston -- Ben Meyers -- Jakob Silfverberg
Cam Fowler -- Olen Zellweger
Pavel Mintyukov -- Jackson LaCombe
William Lagesson -- Gustav Lindstrom
Lukas Dostal
John Gibson
Scratched: William Lagesson, Bo Groulx, Max Jones, Urho Vaakanainen
Injured: Brock McGinn (upper body), Radko Gudas (upper body)
Kraken projected lineup
Eeli Tolvanen -- Matty Beniers -- Oliver Bjorkstrand
Jaden Schwartz -- Jared McCann -- Jordan Eberle
Brandon Tanev -- Yanni Gourde -- Andre Burakovsky
Tye Kartye -- Logan Morrison -- Ryan Winterton
Brian Dumoulin -- Adam Larsson
Jamie Oleksiak -- Will Borgen
Ryker Evans -- Justin Schultz
Philipp Grubauer
Joey Daccord
Scratched: Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, Tomas Tatar, Kailer Yamamoto, Gustav Olofsson
Injured: Vince Dunn (upper body)
Status report
Evans is expected to return after missing a 4-0 win against the Ducks in the first half of the home-and-home series on Tuesday. ... Dunn participated in the Kraken morning skate wearing a red non-contact jersey; the defenseman will miss his 11th straight game. ... Grubauer is expected to start; he was pulled after allowing four goals on six shots in 18:00 during a 5-1 loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Sunday.