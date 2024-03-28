Ducks at Kraken

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

DUCKS (24-44-4) at KRAKEN (29-29-13)

10 p.m. ET; ROOT-NW+, BSSD, BSSC

Ducks projected lineup

Alex Killorn -- Leo Carlsson -- Troy Terry

Ryan Strome -- Mason McTavish -- Frank Vatrano

Isac Lundestrom -- Trevor Zegras -- Brett Leason

Ross Johnston -- Ben Meyers -- Jakob Silfverberg

Cam Fowler -- Olen Zellweger

Pavel Mintyukov -- Jackson LaCombe

William Lagesson -- Gustav Lindstrom

Lukas Dostal

John Gibson

Scratched: William Lagesson, Bo Groulx, Max Jones, Urho Vaakanainen

Injured: Brock McGinn (upper body), Radko Gudas (upper body)

Kraken projected lineup

Eeli Tolvanen -- Matty Beniers -- Oliver Bjorkstrand

Jaden Schwartz -- Jared McCann -- Jordan Eberle

Brandon Tanev -- Yanni Gourde -- Andre Burakovsky

Tye Kartye -- Logan Morrison -- Ryan Winterton

Brian Dumoulin -- Adam Larsson

Jamie Oleksiak -- Will Borgen

Ryker Evans -- Justin Schultz

Philipp Grubauer

Joey Daccord

Scratched: Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, Tomas Tatar, Kailer Yamamoto, Gustav Olofsson

Injured: Vince Dunn (upper body)

Status report

Evans is expected to return after missing a 4-0 win against the Ducks in the first half of the home-and-home series on Tuesday. ... Dunn participated in the Kraken morning skate wearing a red non-contact jersey; the defenseman will miss his 11th straight game. ... Grubauer is expected to start; he was pulled after allowing four goals on six shots in 18:00 during a 5-1 loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Sunday.

