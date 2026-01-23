Ducks at Kraken projected lineups

DUCKS (26-21-3) at KRAKEN (22-18-9)
10 p.m. ET; KHN/Prime, Victory+, KONG, KCOP-13
Ducks projected lineup
Chris Kreider -- Jansen Harkins -- Ryan Strome
Alex Killorn -- Mikael Granlund -- Beckett Sennecke
Jeffrey Viel -- Ryan Poehling -- Cutter Gauthier
Ross Johnston -- Tim Washe -- Ian Moore
Jackson LaCombe -- Jacob Trouba
Pavel Mintyukov -- Drew Helleson
Olen Zellweger -- Radko Gudas
Lukas Dostal
Ville Husso
Scratched: Sam Colangelo
Injured: Frank Vatrano (fractured shoulder), Petr Mrazek (lower body), Leo Carlsson (lower body), Troy Terry (upper body), Mason McTavish (upper body)
Kraken projected lineup
Jared McCann -- Matty Beniers -- Jordan Eberle
Berkly Catton -- Chandler Stephenson -- Eeli Tolvanen
Jaden Schwartz -- Shane Wright -- Kaapo Kakko
Ryan Winterton -- Frederick Gaudreau -- Jacob Melanson
Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson
Jamie Oleksiak -- Brandon Montour
Ryan Lindgren -- Ryker Evans
Philipp Grubauer
Joey Daccord
Scratched: Josh Mahura, Cale Fleury, Tye Kartye
Injured: Matt Murray (lower body), Ben Meyers (lower body)
Status report
McTavish has returned to Anaheim but the forward is considered day to day. "I don't know if he's going to return on this trip, but we're hopeful that he can make it back," Ducks coach Joel Quenneville said. Anaheim will play the second of a five-game road trip Friday. ... Meyers was placed on injured reserve Thursday after the forward was injured during a 4-1 win against the New York Islanders on Wednesday. Melanson was recalled from the Coachella Valley of the American Hockey League and will replace Meyers on the fourth line.