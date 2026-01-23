Ducks at Kraken projected lineups

DUCKS (26-21-3) at KRAKEN (22-18-9)

10 p.m. ET; KHN/Prime, Victory+, KONG, KCOP-13

Ducks projected lineup

Chris Kreider -- Jansen Harkins -- Ryan Strome

Alex Killorn -- Mikael Granlund -- Beckett Sennecke

Jeffrey Viel -- Ryan Poehling -- Cutter Gauthier

Ross Johnston -- Tim Washe -- Ian Moore

Jackson LaCombe -- Jacob Trouba

Pavel Mintyukov -- Drew Helleson

Olen Zellweger -- Radko Gudas

Lukas Dostal

Ville Husso

Scratched: Sam Colangelo

Injured: Frank Vatrano (fractured shoulder), Petr Mrazek (lower body), Leo Carlsson (lower body), Troy Terry (upper body), Mason McTavish (upper body)

Kraken projected lineup

Jared McCann -- Matty Beniers -- Jordan Eberle

Berkly Catton -- Chandler Stephenson -- Eeli Tolvanen

Jaden Schwartz -- Shane Wright -- Kaapo Kakko

Ryan Winterton -- Frederick Gaudreau -- Jacob Melanson

Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson

Jamie Oleksiak -- Brandon Montour

Ryan Lindgren -- Ryker Evans

Philipp Grubauer

Joey Daccord

Scratched: Josh Mahura, Cale Fleury, Tye Kartye

Injured: Matt Murray (lower body), Ben Meyers (lower body)

Status report

McTavish has returned to Anaheim but the forward is considered day to day. "I don't know if he's going to return on this trip, but we're hopeful that he can make it back," Ducks coach Joel Quenneville said. Anaheim will play the second of a five-game road trip Friday. ... Meyers was placed on injured reserve Thursday after the forward was injured during a 4-1 win against the New York Islanders on Wednesday. Melanson was recalled from the Coachella Valley of the American Hockey League and will replace Meyers on the fourth line.

