Ducks at Sharks

DUCKS (15-28-1) at SHARKS (10-31-4)

10 p.m. ET; BSSD, BSSC, NBCSCA

Ducks projected lineup

Isac Lundestrom -- Leo Carlsson -- Troy Terry

Frank Vatrano -- Mason McTavish -- Ryan Strome

Jakob Silfverberg -- Adam Henrique -- Brock McGinn

Bo Groulx -- Sam Carrick -- Ross Johnson

Urho Vaakanainen -- Cam Fowler

Jackson LaCombe -- Radko Gudas

Gustav Lindstrom -- Ilya Lyubushkin

John Gibson

Lukas Dostal

Scratched: None

Injured: Alex Killorn (knee), Trevor Zegras (broken ankle), Pavel Mintyukov (separated shoulder), Max Jones (upper body), Brett Leason (upper body)

Sharks projected lineup

Filip Zadina -- Tomas Hertl -- Fabian Zetterlund

Alexander Barabanov -- Logan Couture -- William Eklund

Luke Kunin -- Nico Sturm -- Mike Hoffman

Anthony Duclair -- Ryan Carpenter -- Justin Bailey

Marc-Edouard Vlasic -- Mario Ferraro

Henry Thrun -- Jan Rutta

Nikita Okhotiuk -- Kyle Burroughs

Mackenzie Blackwood

Kaapo Kahkonen

Scratched: Calen Addison, Scott Sabourin, Kevin Labanc

Injured: Matt Benning (hip), Givani Smith (lower body), Jacob MacDonald (lower body), Ty Emberson (undisclosed), Mikael Granlund (undisclosed)

Status report

Killorn, a forward, is expected to be out 4-6 weeks and will have arthroscopic knee surgery next week. ... Gibson could make his third straight start. ... The Sharks held an optional morning skate Saturday... Couture will make his season debut after missing the first 45 games of the season with a lower-body injury... Sturm will return after missing 16 games with a mid-body injury. ... Blackwood will start for the sixth time in eight games. ... Granlund will not play after being injured in a 2-1 shootout loaa at the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday.