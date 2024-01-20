Ducks at Sharks

DUCKS (15-28-1) at SHARKS (10-31-4)
10 p.m. ET; BSSD, BSSC, NBCSCA
Ducks projected lineup
Isac Lundestrom -- Leo Carlsson -- Troy Terry
Frank Vatrano -- Mason McTavish -- Ryan Strome
Jakob Silfverberg -- Adam Henrique -- Brock McGinn
Bo Groulx -- Sam Carrick -- Ross Johnson
Urho Vaakanainen -- Cam Fowler
Jackson LaCombe -- Radko Gudas
Gustav Lindstrom -- Ilya Lyubushkin
John Gibson
Lukas Dostal
Scratched: None
Injured: Alex Killorn (knee), Trevor Zegras (broken ankle), Pavel Mintyukov (separated shoulder), Max Jones (upper body), Brett Leason (upper body)
Sharks projected lineup
Filip Zadina -- Tomas Hertl -- Fabian Zetterlund
Alexander Barabanov -- Logan Couture -- William Eklund
Luke Kunin -- Nico Sturm -- Mike Hoffman
Anthony Duclair -- Ryan Carpenter -- Justin Bailey
Marc-Edouard Vlasic -- Mario Ferraro
Henry Thrun -- Jan Rutta
Nikita Okhotiuk -- Kyle Burroughs
Mackenzie Blackwood
Kaapo Kahkonen
Scratched: Calen Addison, Scott Sabourin, Kevin Labanc
Injured: Matt Benning (hip), Givani Smith (lower body), Jacob MacDonald (lower body), Ty Emberson (undisclosed), Mikael Granlund (undisclosed)
Status report
Killorn, a forward, is expected to be out 4-6 weeks and will have arthroscopic knee surgery next week. ... Gibson could make his third straight start. ... The Sharks held an optional morning skate Saturday... Couture will make his season debut after missing the first 45 games of the season with a lower-body injury... Sturm will return after missing 16 games with a mid-body injury. ... Blackwood will start for the sixth time in eight games. ... Granlund will not play after being injured in a 2-1 shootout loaa at the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday.