Ducks at Sharks

DUCKS (20-35-3) at SHARKS (15-37-5)
10:30 p.m. ET; BSSD, BSSC, NBCSCA
Ducks projected lineup
Adam Henrique -- Leo Carlsson -- Alex Killorn
Frank Vatrano -- Mason McTavish -- Brett Leason
Isac Lundestrom -- Ryan Strome -- Jakob Silfverberg
Ross Johnston -- Sam Carrick -- Max Jones
Cam Fowler -- Gustav Lindstrom
Urho Vaakanainen -- Radko Gudas
Pavel Mintyukov -- Ilya Lyubushkin
John Gibson
Lukas Dostal
Scratched: Bo Groulx, Jackson LaCombe
Injured: Trevor Zegras (broken ankle), Brock McGinn (upper body), Troy Terry (upper body)
Sharks projected lineup
Anthony Duclair -- Mikael Granlund -- Fabian Zetterlund
Luke Kunin -- William Eklund -- Filip Zadina
Alexander Barabanov -- Nico Sturm -- Kevin Labanc
Justin Bailey -- Ryan Carpenter -- Mike Hoffman
Mario Ferraro -- Ty Emberson
Henry Thrun -- Jan Rutta
Kyle Burroughs -- Calen Addison
Kaapo Kahkonen
Magnus Chrona
Scratched: Nikita Okhotiuk, Givani Smith
Injured: Tomas Hertl (lower body), Logan Couture (groin), Marc-Edouard Vlasic (upper body), Mackenzie Blackwood (lower body)
Status report
Terry, a forward, is day to day but on the trip with the Ducks. He did not play in a 4-2 loss against the Nashville Predators on Sunday. ... Kahkonen will start after making 24 saves in 7-2 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday... Chrona was recalled from San Jose of the American Hockey League on Wednesday and will back up Kahkonen. Blackwood was placed on injured reserve after he left in the first period of the game Tuesday. ... Vlasic, a defenseman, is a game-time decision.