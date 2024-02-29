Ducks at Sharks

Projected_lineups_graphic_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

DUCKS (20-35-3) at SHARKS (15-37-5)

10:30 p.m. ET; BSSD, BSSC, NBCSCA

Ducks projected lineup

Adam Henrique -- Leo Carlsson -- Alex Killorn

Frank Vatrano -- Mason McTavish -- Brett Leason

Isac Lundestrom -- Ryan Strome -- Jakob Silfverberg

Ross Johnston -- Sam Carrick -- Max Jones

Cam Fowler -- Gustav Lindstrom

Urho Vaakanainen -- Radko Gudas

Pavel Mintyukov -- Ilya Lyubushkin

John Gibson

Lukas Dostal

Scratched: Bo Groulx, Jackson LaCombe

Injured: Trevor Zegras (broken ankle), Brock McGinn (upper body), Troy Terry (upper body)

Sharks projected lineup

Anthony Duclair -- Mikael Granlund -- Fabian Zetterlund

Luke Kunin -- William Eklund -- Filip Zadina

Alexander Barabanov -- Nico Sturm -- Kevin Labanc

Justin Bailey -- Ryan Carpenter -- Mike Hoffman

Mario Ferraro -- Ty Emberson

Henry Thrun -- Jan Rutta

Kyle Burroughs -- Calen Addison

Kaapo Kahkonen

Magnus Chrona

Scratched: Nikita Okhotiuk, Givani Smith

Injured: Tomas Hertl (lower body), Logan Couture (groin), Marc-Edouard Vlasic (upper body), Mackenzie Blackwood (lower body)

Status report

Terry, a forward, is day to day but on the trip with the Ducks. He did not play in a 4-2 loss against the Nashville Predators on Sunday. ... Kahkonen will start after making 24 saves in 7-2 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday... Chrona was recalled from San Jose of the American Hockey League on Wednesday and will back up Kahkonen. Blackwood was placed on injured reserve after he left in the first period of the game Tuesday. ... Vlasic, a defenseman, is a game-time decision.

