Anaheim Ducks Quarter-Century Teams unveiled

ANAHEIM DUCKS QUARTER-CENTURY TEAMS

First Team

Forwards

Ryan Getzlaf

Corey Perry

Teemu Selanne

Defensemen

Cam Fowler

Scott Niedermayer

Goalie

Jean-Sebastien Giguere

Forwards: It should be no surprise that the top three for the Ducks here were a big part of the 2007 team that won the only Stanley Cup championship in franchise history. Getzlaf played the most games for the Ducks (1,157) and leads them with 1,019 points (282 goals, 737 assists). Perry is second (776 points; 372 goals, 404 assists) in 988 games. Selanne, who was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2017, had 617 points (276 goals, 341 assists) in 676 games for Anaheim after Jan. 1, 2000. He won the 1993 Calder Trophy voted as the NHL Rookie of the Year and the inaugural Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy given to the League's leading goal-scorer, in 1988-99, when he had 47 goals. He was also named one of the NHL's 100 Greatest Players in 2017.

Defensemen: A four-time Stanley Cup winner and a longtime Ducks player whose time with them ended recently highlight the pair here. Niedermayer played for the 2007 championship team and had 264 points (60 goals, 204 assists) in 371 games with Anaheim, won the 2007 Conn Smythe Trophy as MVP of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, was named one of the NHL's 100 Greatest Players in 2017 and inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame with the Class of 2013. Fowler was the Ducks' longest-tenured defenseman before he was traded to the St. Louis Blues on Dec. 14. He had 457 points (96 goals, 361 assists) in 991 games, and scored two goals in his 1,000th NHL game to help St. Louis defeat the Chicago Blackhawks 6-2 in the Discover NHL Winter Classic at Wrigley Field on Dec. 31.

Goalie: Giguere was tremendous during his time in Anaheim, going 206-163-36 with 23 ties, a 2.47 goals-against average, .914 save percentage and 32 shutouts in 447 games (429 starts). In 2003, he became the fifth player in NHL history from the losing team in the Stanley Cup Final to win the Conn Smythe (Anaheim lost to the New Jersey Devils in seven games). He wouldn't be denied the Cup in 2007, when the Ducks defeated the Ottawa Senators 4-1 in the best-of-7 Final.