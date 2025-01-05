Anaheim Ducks Quarter-Century Teams unveiled

Getzlaf, Selanne, Niedermayer among selections; each played for Anaheim's only Stanley Cup winner

By NHL.com
With 2025 underway, the NHL is celebrating the best of the past 25 years by revealing Quarter-Century Teams for each of the League's 32 franchises and the Arizona Coyotes.

Each club will be represented by a First Team and Second Team of six players -- three forwards, two defensemen and one goalie -- who played for the franchise after Jan. 1, 2000. The first and second teams were selected by broadcasters, national writers and local writers and NHL.com writers who have covered the respective teams, in addition to select former players.

The six players voted to each First Team will be on the ballot for the NHL All Quarter-Century Team that will be chosen via a fan vote that will start in February.

Today, the First and Second Quarter-Century Team for the Anaheim Ducks. Players are listed in alphabetical order.

ANAHEIM DUCKS QUARTER-CENTURY TEAMS

First Team

Forwards

Ryan Getzlaf

Corey Perry

Teemu Selanne

Defensemen

Cam Fowler

Scott Niedermayer

Goalie

Jean-Sebastien Giguere

Forwards: It should be no surprise that the top three for the Ducks here were a big part of the 2007 team that won the only Stanley Cup championship in franchise history. Getzlaf played the most games for the Ducks (1,157) and leads them with 1,019 points (282 goals, 737 assists). Perry is second (776 points; 372 goals, 404 assists) in 988 games. Selanne, who was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2017, had 617 points (276 goals, 341 assists) in 676 games for Anaheim after Jan. 1, 2000. He won the 1993 Calder Trophy voted as the NHL Rookie of the Year and the inaugural Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy given to the League's leading goal-scorer, in 1988-99, when he had 47 goals. He was also named one of the NHL's 100 Greatest Players in 2017.

Defensemen: A four-time Stanley Cup winner and a longtime Ducks player whose time with them ended recently highlight the pair here. Niedermayer played for the 2007 championship team and had 264 points (60 goals, 204 assists) in 371 games with Anaheim, won the 2007 Conn Smythe Trophy as MVP of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, was named one of the NHL's 100 Greatest Players in 2017 and inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame with the Class of 2013. Fowler was the Ducks' longest-tenured defenseman before he was traded to the St. Louis Blues on Dec. 14. He had 457 points (96 goals, 361 assists) in 991 games, and scored two goals in his 1,000th NHL game to help St. Louis defeat the Chicago Blackhawks 6-2 in the Discover NHL Winter Classic at Wrigley Field on Dec. 31.

Goalie: Giguere was tremendous during his time in Anaheim, going 206-163-36 with 23 ties, a 2.47 goals-against average, .914 save percentage and 32 shutouts in 447 games (429 starts). In 2003, he became the fifth player in NHL history from the losing team in the Stanley Cup Final to win the Conn Smythe (Anaheim lost to the New Jersey Devils in seven games). He wouldn't be denied the Cup in 2007, when the Ducks defeated the Ottawa Senators 4-1 in the best-of-7 Final.

QC TEAM_ANA_SECOND

Second Team

Forwards

Paul Kariya

Bobby Ryan

Jakob Silfverberg

Defensemen

Francois Beauchemin

Chris Pronger

Goalie

John Gibson

Forwards: Kariya played for four NHL teams and had 253 points (115 goals, 138 assists) in 266 games in the quarter century and is a 2017 Hall of Fame inductee. Anaheim chose Ryan with the No. 2 pick in the 2005 NHL Draft, after the Pittsburgh Penguins took Sidney Crosby at No. 1, and he had 289 points (147 goals, 142 assists) in 378 games. Silfverberg played 11 of his 12 NHL seasons with the Ducks, finishing with 354 points (158 goals, 196 assists) in 772 games. He announced his retirement from the NHL on April 11.

Defensemen: Two more members of the 2007 Cup team are featured here. Beauchemin was the second-longest tenured defenseman in Ducks history behind Fowler with 196 points (56 goals, 140 assists) in 592 games. That includes a second stint with Anaheim in 2017-18, his final season in the NHL. Pronger played for five NHL teams. The 2015 Hall of Fame inductee had 150 points (36 goals, 114 assists) in 220 games for Anaheim while averaging 26:32 of ice time per game. He was also named one of the NHL's 100 Greatest Players in 2017.

Gibson: Gibson has played his entire career for the Ducks and more games than any goalie in their history (490). This season he's part of a tandem with Lukas Dostal and 199-211-62 with a 2.90 GAA, .910 save percentage and 24 shutouts in the NHL.

Coming tomorrow: Seattle Kraken Quarter-Century Teams

