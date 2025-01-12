Flyers score 6, Ersson makes 22 saves in shutout win against Ducks

Konecny has 4 assists for Philadelphia, which had lost 4 straight

Ducks at Flyers | Recap

By Adam Kimelman
@NHLAdamK NHL.com Deputy Managing Editor

PHILADELPHIA -- Samuel Ersson made 22 saves for the Philadelphia Flyers in a 6-0 win against the Anaheim Ducks at Wells Fargo Center on Saturday.

Morgan Frost, Jamie Drysdale, Ryan Poehling and Garnet Hathaway each had a goal and an assist for Philadelphia (18-20-5) which had lost its previous four games (0-3-1). Travis Konecny had four assists, and Owen Tippett and Matvei Michkov scored.

John Gibson made 24 saves for Anaheim (17-20-5), which has lost four of its past five (1-3-1).

Frost gave the Flyers a 1-0 lead at 6:48 of the first period when he skated through the slot and one-timed Konecny's pass past Gibson.

Drysdale made it 2-0 with a power-play goal at 18:11. The defenseman took a pass from Konecny and slipped a shot from the top of the crease under Gibson's pads for his first goal in 27 games, dating to Oct. 17.

Tippett one-timed a centering pass into the slot from Konecny to make it 3-0 at 16:12 of the second period.

Poehling made it 4-0 just 24 seconds into the third period when he took a pass from Hathaway, skated around Ducks defenseman Radko Gudas as he drove to the net and scored.

Michkov scored a power-play goal on the rebound of a Konecny shot at 7:36 to make it 5-0.

Hathaway scored on his own rebound at 8:55 to make it 6-0.

