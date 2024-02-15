Ducks at Senators

DUCKS (18-32-2) at SENATORS (22-25-2)
7 p.m. ET; RDS2, TSN5, BSSC, BSSD
Ducks projected lineup
Adam Henrique -- Leo Carlsson -- Ryan Strome
Frank Vatrano -- Mason McTavish -- Troy Terry
Max Jones -- Isac Lundestrom -- Jakob Silfverberg
Ross Johnston -- Sam Carrick -- Benoit-Olivier Groulx
Jackson LaCombe -- Cam Fowler
Urho Vaakanainen -- Radko Gudas
Pavel Mintyukov -- Ilya Lyubushkin
John Gibson
Lukas Dostal
Scratched: Brock McGinn, Brett Leason, Gustav Lindstrom
Injured: Alex Killorn (knee), Trevor Zegras (broken ankle)
Senators projected lineup
Brady Tkachuk -- Josh Norris -- Drake Batherson
Mathieu Joseph -- Tim Stutzle -- Claude Giroux
Ridly Greig -- Shane Pinto -- Vladimir Tarasenko
Dominik Kubalik -- Mark Kastelic -- Parker Kelly
Thomas Chabot -- Jacob Bernard-Docker
Jakob Chychrun -- Travis Hamonic
Erik Brannstrom -- Maxence Guenette
Joonas Korpisalo
Anton Forsberg
Scratched: None
Injured: Jake Sanderson (lower body), Artem Zub (lower body)
Status report
Gibson could start after Dostal allowed five goals on 38 shots in a 5-0 loss at the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday. … The Ducks did not hold a morning skate Thursday. … Korpisalo is expected to make his sixth start in eight games. ... Guenette, who was recalled from Belleville of the American Hockey League on Thursday, will make his season debut. … Zub, a defenseman, will miss his second consecutive game. ... Sanderson, a defenseman who has missed two games, took part in the Senators morning skate wearing a yellow no-contact jersey.