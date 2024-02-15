Ducks at Senators

DUCKS (18-32-2) at SENATORS (22-25-2)

7 p.m. ET; RDS2, TSN5, BSSC, BSSD

Ducks projected lineup

Adam Henrique -- Leo Carlsson -- Ryan Strome

Frank Vatrano -- Mason McTavish -- Troy Terry

Max Jones -- Isac Lundestrom -- Jakob Silfverberg

Ross Johnston -- Sam Carrick -- Benoit-Olivier Groulx

Jackson LaCombe -- Cam Fowler

Urho Vaakanainen -- Radko Gudas

Pavel Mintyukov -- Ilya Lyubushkin

John Gibson

Lukas Dostal

Scratched: Brock McGinn, Brett Leason, Gustav Lindstrom

Injured: Alex Killorn (knee), Trevor Zegras (broken ankle)

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk -- Josh Norris -- Drake Batherson

Mathieu Joseph -- Tim Stutzle -- Claude Giroux

Ridly Greig -- Shane Pinto -- Vladimir Tarasenko

Dominik Kubalik -- Mark Kastelic -- Parker Kelly

Thomas Chabot -- Jacob Bernard-Docker

Jakob Chychrun -- Travis Hamonic

Erik Brannstrom -- Maxence Guenette

Joonas Korpisalo

Anton Forsberg

Scratched: None

Injured: Jake Sanderson (lower body), Artem Zub (lower body)

Status report

Gibson could start after Dostal allowed five goals on 38 shots in a 5-0 loss at the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday. … The Ducks did not hold a morning skate Thursday. … Korpisalo is expected to make his sixth start in eight games. ... Guenette, who was recalled from Belleville of the American Hockey League on Thursday, will make his season debut. … Zub, a defenseman, will miss his second consecutive game. ... Sanderson, a defenseman who has missed two games, took part in the Senators morning skate wearing a yellow no-contact jersey.