Ducks at Senators projected lineups

DUCKS (10-12-4) at SENATORS (12-13-2)

7:30 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN, KCOP-13, Victory+

Ducks projected lineup

Cutter Gauthier -- Mason McTavish -- Alex Killorn

Frank Vatrano -- Ryan Strome -- Troy Terry

Brock McGinn -- Isac Lundestrom -- Leo Carlsson

Ross Johnston -- Jansen Harkins -- Brett Leason

Cam Fowler -- Jacob Trouba

Brian Dumoulin -- Radko Gudas

Jackson LaCombe -- Olen Zellweger

Lukas Dostal

John Gibson

Scratched: Pavel Mintyukov, Drew Helleson, Sam Colangelo

Injured: Robby Fabbri (lower body), Trevor Zegras (lower body)

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk -- Josh Norris -- Drake Batherson

Claude Giroux -- Tim Stutzle -- Adam Gaudette

Nick Cousins -- Shane Pinto -- Michael Amadio

Noah Gregor -- Zack Ostapchuk -- Ridly Greig

Jake Sanderson -- Travis Hamonic

Thomas Chabot -- Nick Jensen

Tyler Kleven -- Jacob Bernard-Docker

Linus Ullmark

Anton Forsberg

Scratched: None

Injured: Artem Zub (fractured foot), David Perron (upper body)

Status report

Carlsson will return after missing six games with an upper-body injury. … The Senators will dress the same lineup from a 4-2 loss to the New York Islanders on Sunday. … Neither Zub, a defenseman, nor Perron, a forward, have resumed skating since each was injured Nov. 23.