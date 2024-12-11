Ducks at Senators projected lineups

DUCKS (10-12-4) at SENATORS (12-13-2)
7:30 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN, KCOP-13, Victory+
Ducks projected lineup
Cutter Gauthier -- Mason McTavish -- Alex Killorn
Frank Vatrano -- Ryan Strome -- Troy Terry
Brock McGinn -- Isac Lundestrom -- Leo Carlsson
Ross Johnston -- Jansen Harkins -- Brett Leason
Cam Fowler -- Jacob Trouba
Brian Dumoulin -- Radko Gudas
Jackson LaCombe -- Olen Zellweger
Lukas Dostal
John Gibson
Scratched: Pavel Mintyukov, Drew Helleson, Sam Colangelo
Injured: Robby Fabbri (lower body), Trevor Zegras (lower body)
Senators projected lineup
Brady Tkachuk -- Josh Norris -- Drake Batherson
Claude Giroux -- Tim Stutzle -- Adam Gaudette
Nick Cousins -- Shane Pinto -- Michael Amadio
Noah Gregor -- Zack Ostapchuk -- Ridly Greig
Jake Sanderson -- Travis Hamonic
Thomas Chabot -- Nick Jensen
Tyler Kleven -- Jacob Bernard-Docker
Linus Ullmark
Anton Forsberg
Scratched: None
Injured: Artem Zub (fractured foot), David Perron (upper body)
Status report
Carlsson will return after missing six games with an upper-body injury. … The Senators will dress the same lineup from a 4-2 loss to the New York Islanders on Sunday. … Neither Zub, a defenseman, nor Perron, a forward, have resumed skating since each was injured Nov. 23.