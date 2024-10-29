Ducks at Islanders projected lineups
Ducks projected lineup
Trevor Zegras -- Leo Carlsson -- Robby Fabbri
Cutter Gauthier -- Mason McTavish -- Troy Terry
Frank Vatrano -- Isac Lundestrom -- Alex Killorn
Ross Johnston -- Ryan Strome -- Brock McGinn
Cam Fowler -- Olen Zellweger
Pavel Mintyukov -- Radko Gudas
Brian Dumoulin -- Tristan Luneau
Lukas Dostal
James Reimer
Scratched: Urho Vaakanainen, Brett Leason, Jackson LaCombe
Injured: John Gibson (appendectomy)
Islanders projected lineup
Simon Holmstrom -- Bo Horvat -- Mathew Barzal
Maxim Tsyplakov -- Brock Nelson -- Kyle Palmieri
Anders Lee -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Oliver Wahlstrom
Pierre Engvall -- Kyle MacLean -- Hudson Fasching
Mike Reilly -- Noah Dobson
Adam Pelech -- Ryan Pulock
Dennis Cholowski -- Scott Mayfield
Ilya Sorokin
Semyon Varlamov
Scratched: Matt Martin, Casey Cizikas
Injured: Anthony Duclair (lower body), Alexander Romanov (upper body)
Status report
Romanov will miss his second straight game after the defenseman was injured during the second period of a 4-3 overtime win at the New Jersey Devils on Friday. ... Fasching, recalled from Bridgeport of the American Hockey League on Saturday, will make his season debut.