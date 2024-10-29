Ducks at Islanders projected lineups

Projected_lineups_graphic_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

DUCKS (3-4-1) at ISLANDERS (3-3-2)

7 p.m. ET; Victory+, MSGSN, KCOP-13

Ducks projected lineup

Trevor Zegras -- Leo Carlsson -- Robby Fabbri

Cutter Gauthier -- Mason McTavish -- Troy Terry

Frank Vatrano -- Isac Lundestrom -- Alex Killorn

Ross Johnston -- Ryan Strome -- Brock McGinn

Cam Fowler -- Olen Zellweger

Pavel Mintyukov -- Radko Gudas

Brian Dumoulin -- Tristan Luneau

Lukas Dostal

James Reimer

Scratched: Urho Vaakanainen, Brett Leason, Jackson LaCombe

Injured: John Gibson (appendectomy)

Islanders projected lineup

Simon Holmstrom -- Bo Horvat -- Mathew Barzal

Maxim Tsyplakov -- Brock Nelson -- Kyle Palmieri

Anders Lee -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Oliver Wahlstrom

Pierre Engvall -- Kyle MacLean -- Hudson Fasching

Mike Reilly -- Noah Dobson

Adam Pelech -- Ryan Pulock

Dennis Cholowski -- Scott Mayfield

Ilya Sorokin

Semyon Varlamov

Scratched: Matt Martin, Casey Cizikas

Injured: Anthony Duclair (lower body), Alexander Romanov (upper body)

Status report

Romanov will miss his second straight game after the defenseman was injured during the second period of a 4-3 overtime win at the New Jersey Devils on Friday. ... Fasching, recalled from Bridgeport of the American Hockey League on Saturday, will make his season debut.

