Laine stays hot, Canadiens edge Ducks in shootout

Forward has goal, assist for Montreal; Terry scores twice for Anaheim

Ducks at Canadiens | Recap

By Sean Farrell
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

MONTREAL -- Patrik Laine had a goal and an assist for the Montreal Canadiens, who won 3-2 in a shootout against the Anaheim Ducks at Bell Centre on Monday.

Laine scored on Montreal’s first attempt in the tie-breaker and Cole Caufield scored on the second.

Sam Montembeault didn’t allow a goal on Anaheim’s two attempts after making 27 saves for Montreal (11-14-3), which has won three of four.

Troy Terry scored twice and Lukas Dostal made 19 saves for Anaheim (10-12-4), which lost its third straight.

Terry hit the crossbar with 37 seconds remaining in overtime. He had six shots on goal. Montembeault made a glove save on Frank Vatrano with 3:00 left in the third to keep it tied.

Laine gave the Canadiens a 1-0 lead at 2:36 with his third power-play goal in four games. He one-timed Nick Suzuki’s cross-ice pass to score on a slap shot from the left face-off circle.

Terry tied it 1-1 at 10:49. After setting up Cam Fowler’s shot, he scored with a backhand from the slot on the rebound.

Terry scored his second straight goal on a power play at 4:25 of the second to put Anaheim up 2-1. He set up on the left edge of the crease and tapped in Alex Killorn’s pass from the right face-off dot.

Kirby Dach tied it 2-2 just 11 seconds later with his first goal since Oct. 26 after Dostal misplayed a dump-in by Laine. He took Juraj Slafkovsky’s pass from behind the net and scored on a wrist shot after the Ducks goalie was too late scrambling back out in front to make the save.

Dach had gone 19 games without a goal and nine without a point.

Jacob Trouba was paired with Fowler in his Anaheim debut after he was acquired from the New York Rangers in a trade on Friday.

Latest News

Sidoris shares love for Golden Knights, passion for hockey in Q&A with NHL.com

Load management can help younger players get stronger

Marner showing off ‘elite’ skill to lead Maple Leafs

MacKinnon, Crosby put friendship on hold for latest Avalanche-Penguins game

Capitals driven by veteran culture setters, owner says

Red Wings rally, edge Sabres in shootout to end 5-game skid

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

Blackhawks edge Rangers for 1st win under Sorensen, end 5-game skid

Utah Hockey Club progressing on permanent brand identity

5 questions for Canada at World Junior selection camp

Georgiev traded to Sharks by Avalanche for Blackwood 

NHL EDGE stats: Blackwood’s outlook after trade to Avalanche

Gretzky feeling positive about Canada's chances at 4 Nations Face-Off

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Brunette focused on fixing Predators, not job security as coach

Fantasy hockey top 10 waiver wire pickups

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

2024-25 NHL Trade Tracker