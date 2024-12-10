MONTREAL -- Patrik Laine had a goal and an assist for the Montreal Canadiens, who won 3-2 in a shootout against the Anaheim Ducks at Bell Centre on Monday.
Laine stays hot, Canadiens edge Ducks in shootout
Forward has goal, assist for Montreal; Terry scores twice for Anaheim
Laine scored on Montreal’s first attempt in the tie-breaker and Cole Caufield scored on the second.
Sam Montembeault didn’t allow a goal on Anaheim’s two attempts after making 27 saves for Montreal (11-14-3), which has won three of four.
Troy Terry scored twice and Lukas Dostal made 19 saves for Anaheim (10-12-4), which lost its third straight.
Terry hit the crossbar with 37 seconds remaining in overtime. He had six shots on goal. Montembeault made a glove save on Frank Vatrano with 3:00 left in the third to keep it tied.
Laine gave the Canadiens a 1-0 lead at 2:36 with his third power-play goal in four games. He one-timed Nick Suzuki’s cross-ice pass to score on a slap shot from the left face-off circle.
Terry tied it 1-1 at 10:49. After setting up Cam Fowler’s shot, he scored with a backhand from the slot on the rebound.
Terry scored his second straight goal on a power play at 4:25 of the second to put Anaheim up 2-1. He set up on the left edge of the crease and tapped in Alex Killorn’s pass from the right face-off dot.
Kirby Dach tied it 2-2 just 11 seconds later with his first goal since Oct. 26 after Dostal misplayed a dump-in by Laine. He took Juraj Slafkovsky’s pass from behind the net and scored on a wrist shot after the Ducks goalie was too late scrambling back out in front to make the save.
Dach had gone 19 games without a goal and nine without a point.
Jacob Trouba was paired with Fowler in his Anaheim debut after he was acquired from the New York Rangers in a trade on Friday.