Laine stays hot, Canadiens edge Ducks in shootout

Laine scored on Montreal’s first attempt in the tie-breaker and Cole Caufield scored on the second.

Sam Montembeault didn’t allow a goal on Anaheim’s two attempts after making 27 saves for Montreal (11-14-3), which has won three of four.

Troy Terry scored twice and Lukas Dostal made 19 saves for Anaheim (10-12-4), which lost its third straight.

Terry hit the crossbar with 37 seconds remaining in overtime. He had six shots on goal. Montembeault made a glove save on Frank Vatrano with 3:00 left in the third to keep it tied.

Laine gave the Canadiens a 1-0 lead at 2:36 with his third power-play goal in four games. He one-timed Nick Suzuki’s cross-ice pass to score on a slap shot from the left face-off circle.

Terry tied it 1-1 at 10:49. After setting up Cam Fowler’s shot, he scored with a backhand from the slot on the rebound.

Terry scored his second straight goal on a power play at 4:25 of the second to put Anaheim up 2-1. He set up on the left edge of the crease and tapped in Alex Killorn’s pass from the right face-off dot.

Kirby Dach tied it 2-2 just 11 seconds later with his first goal since Oct. 26 after Dostal misplayed a dump-in by Laine. He took Juraj Slafkovsky’s pass from behind the net and scored on a wrist shot after the Ducks goalie was too late scrambling back out in front to make the save.

Dach had gone 19 games without a goal and nine without a point.

Jacob Trouba was paired with Fowler in his Anaheim debut after he was acquired from the New York Rangers in a trade on Friday.