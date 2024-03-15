Fleury makes 16 saves, Wild shut out Ducks to extend point streak to 6

It was Fleury’s second shutout of the season and his 75th in the NHL.

Kirill Kaprizov scored in his third straight game, and Zach Bogosian scored for the Wild (33-27-7), who have won three in a row five of their past six (5-0-1).

Lukas Dostal made 29 saves for the Ducks (23-40-3), who have lost four in a row and five of their past six.

Bogosian gave Minnesota a 1-0 lead at 14:44 of the first period, scoring on a one-timer from just inside the blue line off a pass from Marco Rossi from behind the net and off the side boards.

Minnesota outshot Anaheim 15-2 in the second period.

Kaprizov extended it to 2-0 at 2:17 of the second on the rush off a feed from Ryan Hartman following a save by Fleury on the other end.

Kaprizov has four goals in the streak, and 11 points (eight goals, three assists) in a six-game point streak.