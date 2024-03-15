Fleury makes 16 saves, Wild shut out Ducks to extend point streak to 6

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Marc-Andre Fleury made 16 saves, and the Minnesota Wild extended their point streak to six games with a 2-0 win against the Anaheim Ducks at Xcel Energy Center on Thursday.
It was Fleury’s second shutout of the season and his 75th in the NHL.
Kirill Kaprizov scored in his third straight game, and Zach Bogosian scored for the Wild (33-27-7), who have won three in a row five of their past six (5-0-1).
Lukas Dostal made 29 saves for the Ducks (23-40-3), who have lost four in a row and five of their past six.
Bogosian gave Minnesota a 1-0 lead at 14:44 of the first period, scoring on a one-timer from just inside the blue line off a pass from Marco Rossi from behind the net and off the side boards.
Minnesota outshot Anaheim 15-2 in the second period.
Kaprizov extended it to 2-0 at 2:17 of the second on the rush off a feed from Ryan Hartman following a save by Fleury on the other end.
Kaprizov has four goals in the streak, and 11 points (eight goals, three assists) in a six-game point streak.