Ducks at Kings

DUCKS (20-34-2) at KINGS (28-17-10)
10:30 p.m. ET; BSSD, BSW, BSSC
Ducks projected lineup
Adam Henrique -- Leo Carlsson -- Alex Killorn
Frank Vatrano -- Mason McTavish -- Troy Terry
Isac Lundestrom -- Ryan Strome -- Jakob Silfverberg
Ross Johnston -- Sam Carrick -- Max Jones
Cam Fowler -- Urho Vaakanainen
Jackson LaCombe -- Radko Gudas
Pavel Mintyukov -- Ilya Lyubushkin
John Gibson
Lukas Dostal
Scratched: Brett Leason, Bo Groulx, Gustav Lindstrom
Injured: Trevor Zegras (broken ankle), Brock McGinn (upper body)
Kings projected lineup
Alex Laferriere -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe
Trevor Moore -- Phillip Danault -- Kevin Fiala
Quinton Byfield -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Arthur Kaliyev
Jaret Anderson-Dolan -- Blake Lizotte -- Trevor Lewis
Vladislav Gavrikov -- Drew Doughty
Brandt Clarke -- Matt Roy
Andreas Englund -- Jordan Spence
David Rittich
Cam Talbot
Scratched: Alex Turcotte
Injured: Mikey Anderson (upper body), Viktor Arvidsson (lower body), Carl Grundstrom (lower body)
Status report
The Ducks are expected to use the same skaters from a 7-4 loss against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Wednesday. … Anderson, a defenseman, was injured in a 4-1 loss to the Nashville Predators on Thursday. He is week to week and won't travel with the team for a three-game road trip that starts at the Edmonton Oilers on Monday, interim coach Jim Hiller said. … Spence was recalled from Ontario of the American Hockey League on Saturday. … Arvidsson, a forward, was moved to long-term injured reserve on Saturday. He was injured in a 5-1 win against the Blue Jackets on Tuesday.