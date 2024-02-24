Ducks at Kings

DUCKS (20-34-2) at KINGS (28-17-10)

10:30 p.m. ET; BSSD, BSW, BSSC

Ducks projected lineup

Adam Henrique -- Leo Carlsson -- Alex Killorn

Frank Vatrano -- Mason McTavish -- Troy Terry

Isac Lundestrom -- Ryan Strome -- Jakob Silfverberg

Ross Johnston -- Sam Carrick -- Max Jones

Cam Fowler -- Urho Vaakanainen

Jackson LaCombe -- Radko Gudas

Pavel Mintyukov -- Ilya Lyubushkin

John Gibson

Lukas Dostal

Scratched: Brett Leason, Bo Groulx, Gustav Lindstrom

Injured: Trevor Zegras (broken ankle), Brock McGinn (upper body)

Kings projected lineup

Alex Laferriere -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe

Trevor Moore -- Phillip Danault -- Kevin Fiala

Quinton Byfield -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Arthur Kaliyev

Jaret Anderson-Dolan -- Blake Lizotte -- Trevor Lewis

Vladislav Gavrikov -- Drew Doughty

Brandt Clarke -- Matt Roy

Andreas Englund -- Jordan Spence

David Rittich

Cam Talbot

Scratched: Alex Turcotte

Injured: Mikey Anderson (upper body), Viktor Arvidsson (lower body), Carl Grundstrom (lower body)

Status report

The Ducks are expected to use the same skaters from a 7-4 loss against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Wednesday. … Anderson, a defenseman, was injured in a 4-1 loss to the Nashville Predators on Thursday. He is week to week and won't travel with the team for a three-game road trip that starts at the Edmonton Oilers on Monday, interim coach Jim Hiller said. … Spence was recalled from Ontario of the American Hockey League on Saturday. … Arvidsson, a forward, was moved to long-term injured reserve on Saturday. He was injured in a 5-1 win against the Blue Jackets on Tuesday.