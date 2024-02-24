Ducks at Kings

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

DUCKS (20-34-2) at KINGS (28-17-10)

10:30 p.m. ET; BSSD, BSW, BSSC

Ducks projected lineup

Adam Henrique -- Leo Carlsson -- Alex Killorn

Frank Vatrano -- Mason McTavish -- Troy Terry

Isac Lundestrom -- Ryan Strome -- Jakob Silfverberg

Ross Johnston -- Sam Carrick -- Max Jones

Cam Fowler -- Urho Vaakanainen   

Jackson LaCombe -- Radko Gudas

Pavel Mintyukov -- Ilya Lyubushkin

John Gibson

Lukas Dostal

Scratched: Brett Leason, Bo Groulx, Gustav Lindstrom

Injured: Trevor Zegras (broken ankle), Brock McGinn (upper body)

Kings projected lineup

Alex Laferriere -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe

Trevor Moore -- Phillip Danault -- Kevin Fiala

Quinton Byfield -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Arthur Kaliyev

Jaret Anderson-Dolan -- Blake Lizotte -- Trevor Lewis

Vladislav Gavrikov -- Drew Doughty

Brandt Clarke -- Matt Roy

Andreas Englund -- Jordan Spence

David Rittich

Cam Talbot

Scratched: Alex Turcotte 

Injured: Mikey Anderson (upper body), Viktor Arvidsson (lower body), Carl Grundstrom (lower body)

Status report

The Ducks are expected to use the same skaters from a 7-4 loss against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Wednesday. … Anderson, a defenseman, was injured in a 4-1 loss to the Nashville Predators on Thursday. He is week to week and won't travel with the team for a three-game road trip that starts at the Edmonton Oilers on Monday, interim coach Jim Hiller said. … Spence was recalled from Ontario of the American Hockey League on Saturday. … Arvidsson, a forward, was moved to long-term injured reserve on Saturday. He was injured in a 5-1 win against the Blue Jackets on Tuesday.

Latest News

Slumping Canucks embrace challenge against Bruins

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Anderson week to week for Kings with upper-body injury

Red Wings score 4 in 1st period, cruise past Blues

NHL matchups, odds to watch: February 24

Chelios to have 'dream come true' when hometown Blackhawks retire his No. 7

NHL Buzz: Tkachuk out, Forsling in for Panthers against Capitals

CHL notebook: 'Sky's the limit' for Kraken prospect Loshko

NHL Morning Skate for February 24

McDavid pushes home point streak to 21, Oilers fall to Gustavsson, Wild

Connor goal lifts Jets past Blackhawks in OT

NHL Trade Buzz: Coyotes will be sellers following 11-game skid, GM says

NHL On Tap: Rangers face Flyers seeking 10th win in row

NHL Buzz: Foerster could return to Flyers lineup against Rangers

Clifton's 1st goal helps Sabres edge Blue Jackets

Capitals concern 'fairly high' for Oshie following noncontact injury

NHL matchups, odds to watch: February 23

NHL EDGE stats: Matthews’ historic goal-scoring start