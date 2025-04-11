Coach’s Challenge: ANA @ LAK – 16:34 of the Second Period

NHL-Shield

Challenge Initiated By: Anaheim

Type of Challenge: Missed Game Stoppage Event – High-Sticking the Puck

Result: Original call confirmed – Goal Los Angeles

Explanation: The Situation Room supported the Referee’s call on the ice that Alex Laferriere's stick was not above the normal height of his shoulders when he contacted the puck at 3:30 of the second period (16:30 elapsed time) – four seconds prior to his goal. The decision was made in accordance with Rule 80.1.

Penalty: 2:00 minor penalty: Delay of Game – Unsuccessful Challenge

