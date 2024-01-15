Killorn, Ducks rally for OT win against Panthers

Scores at 48 seconds to complete comeback; Reinhart gets goal in 7th straight for Florida

Recap: Ducks @ Panthers 1.15.24

By George Richards
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

SUNRISE, Fla. -- Alex Killornscored twice, including 48 seconds into overtime to help the Anaheim Ducks defeat the Florida Panthers 5-4 at Amerant Bank Arena on Monday.

Killorn took a pass from Cam Fowler and beat Anthony Stolarz for the winner. It was the third straight goal for the Ducks, who trailed 2-0 and 4-2.

Adam Henrique had a goal and an assist, and John Gibson made 30 saves for Anaheim (15-27-1), which had lost two straight.

Sam Reinhart scored a goal in his seventh straight game, tying a team record for the Panthers (27-13-3), who have lost two straight following a nine-game winning streak. Sam Bennett scored twice, and Stolarz made 22 saves.

Jakob Silfverberg scored to make it 4-3 at 14:58 of the second period with a backhand.

Troy Terrytied the game 4-4 at 3:45 with a backhand.

Bennett gave Florida a 1-0 lead at 8:29 of the first when he drove in and beat Gibson on a power play.

Reinhart made it 2-0 at 17:35 with a short-handed goal. He tied Pavel Bure (2000-01) with a goal in his seventh consecutive game, and set an NHL record with a special teams goal in seven games in a row.

Killorn got Anaheim within 2-1 with four seconds left in the first period, driving in and scoring after the Panthers gave away the puck in the offensive zone.

Henrique tied it 2-2 at 5:24 of the second with the Ducks second short-handed goal of the game.

Carter Verhaeghe scored for a 3-2 lead at 9:36 on the power play. Bennett's second of the game, a one-timer from Matthew Tkachuk, made it 4-2 at 12:49.

Latest News

San Jose Sharks Buffalo Sabres game recap January 15

Luukkonen, Sabres hand Sharks 14th loss in past 15
Seattle Kraken Pittsburgh Penguins game recap January 15

Crosby, Jarry help Penguins end Kraken 9-game winning streak
Jaromir Jagr, Ryan Smyth elected to IIHF Hall of Fame

Jagr, Smyth lead IIHF Hall of Fame Class of 2024
Valeri Nichushkin to receive care from NHL/NHPA Player Assistance Program

Nichushkin of Avalanche to receive care from NHL/NHPA Player Assistance Program
Sean Monahan future with Canadiens unclear ahead of Trade Deadline

Monahan future with Canadiens unclear ahead of NHL Trade Deadline
New Jersey Devils Boston Bruins game recap January 15

Swayman gets 3rd shutout of season, Bruins defeat Devils
Chicago Blackhawks Connor Bedard resumes skating after injury

Bedard resumes skating for Blackhawks after fracturing jaw
New York Rangers forward Chytil skates with Jagr in Czechia 

Injured Rangers forward Chytil skates with Jagr in Czechia
Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
NHL Buzz News and Notes January 15

NHL Buzz: Dunn, Beniers, Burakovsky each out for Kraken
NHL betting odds for January 15, 2024

NHL matchups, odds to watch: January 15
Elias Pettersson leads 3 Stars of the Week January 15

Pettersson leads 3 Stars of the Week
Bowness Laviolette Montgomery Tocchet named 2024 NHL All Star game coaches

Bowness, Laviolette, Montgomery, Tocchet named NHL All-Star Game coaches
Detroit Red Wings overcome obstacles in win against Toronto Maple Leafs

Red Wings weather wild 24 hours to defeat Maple Leafs
Trophy Tracker Connor Bedard unanimous choice for Calder as rookie of year

Trophy Tracker: Bedard unanimous choice for Calder as rookie of year
 Color of Hockey Sophie Jaques savors being part of PWHL

Color of Hockey: Jaques savoring roles in PWHL, Canada-U.S. Rivalry Series 
NHL National TV Broadcasts January 15-21

20 games to be nationally televised this week
NHL on tap news and notes January 15

On Tap: MacKinnon, Avalanche attempt to continue streaks during 10-game schedule