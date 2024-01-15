Killorn, Ducks rally for OT win against Panthers

Killorn took a pass from Cam Fowler and beat Anthony Stolarz for the winner. It was the third straight goal for the Ducks, who trailed 2-0 and 4-2.

Adam Henrique had a goal and an assist, and John Gibson made 30 saves for Anaheim (15-27-1), which had lost two straight.

Sam Reinhart scored a goal in his seventh straight game, tying a team record for the Panthers (27-13-3), who have lost two straight following a nine-game winning streak. Sam Bennett scored twice, and Stolarz made 22 saves.

Jakob Silfverberg scored to make it 4-3 at 14:58 of the second period with a backhand.

Troy Terrytied the game 4-4 at 3:45 with a backhand.

Bennett gave Florida a 1-0 lead at 8:29 of the first when he drove in and beat Gibson on a power play.

Reinhart made it 2-0 at 17:35 with a short-handed goal. He tied Pavel Bure (2000-01) with a goal in his seventh consecutive game, and set an NHL record with a special teams goal in seven games in a row.

Killorn got Anaheim within 2-1 with four seconds left in the first period, driving in and scoring after the Panthers gave away the puck in the offensive zone.

Henrique tied it 2-2 at 5:24 of the second with the Ducks second short-handed goal of the game.

Carter Verhaeghe scored for a 3-2 lead at 9:36 on the power play. Bennett's second of the game, a one-timer from Matthew Tkachuk, made it 4-2 at 12:49.