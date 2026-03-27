Ducks at Oilers projected lineups

DUCKS (41-27-4) at OILERS (36-28-9)
3:30 p.m. ET; TVAS, SNW, Victory+, KTTV
Ducks projected lineup
Chris Kreider -- Leo Carlsson -- Frank Vatrano
Alex Killorn -- Mikael Granlund -- Beckett Sennecke
Jeffrey Viel -- Ryan Poehling -- Cutter Gauthier
Mason McTavish -- Tim Washe -- Ian Moore
Jackson LaCombe -- Jacob Trouba
Pavel Mintyukov -- John Carlson
Olen Zellweger -- Radko Gudas
Lukas Dostal
Ville Husso
Scratched: Nathan Gaucher, Drew Helleson
Injured: Jansen Harkins (upper body), Ross Johnston (lower body), Petr Mrazek (hip), Troy Terry (lower body)
Oilers projected lineup
Vasily Podkolzin -- Connor McDavid -- Matthew Savoie
Jack Roslovic -- Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Zach Hyman
Josh Samanski -- Jason Dickinson -- Kasperi Kapanen
Max Jones -- Adam Henrique -- Roby Jarventie
Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse -- Connor Murphy
Jake Walman -- Ty Emberson
Connor Ingram
Tristan Jarry
Scratched: Spencer Stastney
Injured: Colton Dach (undisclosed), Leon Draisaitl (lower body), Trent Frederic (undisclosed), Mattias Janmark (shoulder), Curtis Lazar (undisclosed)
Status report
Gudas' status is unknown after he left in the second period of a 3-2 overtime win at the Calgary Flames on Thursday because of a lower-body injury. ... Terry sat out Thursday for what coach Joel Quenneville called “maintenance,” and the forward may be available. ... Moore, a defenseman, moved up to play on the fourth line against Calgary. ... The Oilers could dress the same lineup they used in a 4-3 overtime win at the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday.