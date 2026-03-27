Ducks at Oilers projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

DUCKS (41-27-4) at OILERS (36-28-9)

3:30 p.m. ET; TVAS, SNW, Victory+, KTTV

Ducks projected lineup

Chris Kreider -- Leo Carlsson -- Frank Vatrano

Alex Killorn -- Mikael Granlund -- Beckett Sennecke

Jeffrey Viel -- Ryan Poehling -- Cutter Gauthier

Mason McTavish -- Tim Washe -- Ian Moore

Jackson LaCombe -- Jacob Trouba

Pavel Mintyukov -- John Carlson

Olen Zellweger -- Radko Gudas

Lukas Dostal

Ville Husso

Scratched: Nathan Gaucher, Drew Helleson

Injured: Jansen Harkins (upper body), Ross Johnston (lower body), Petr Mrazek (hip), Troy Terry (lower body)

Oilers projected lineup

Vasily Podkolzin -- Connor McDavid -- Matthew Savoie

Jack Roslovic -- Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Zach Hyman

Josh Samanski -- Jason Dickinson -- Kasperi Kapanen

Max Jones -- Adam Henrique -- Roby Jarventie

Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse -- Connor Murphy

Jake Walman -- Ty Emberson

Connor Ingram

Tristan Jarry

Scratched: Spencer Stastney

Injured: Colton Dach (undisclosed), Leon Draisaitl (lower body), Trent Frederic (undisclosed), Mattias Janmark (shoulder), Curtis Lazar (undisclosed)

Status report

Gudas' status is unknown after he left in the second period of a 3-2 overtime win at the Calgary Flames on Thursday because of a lower-body injury. ... Terry sat out Thursday for what coach Joel Quenneville called “maintenance,” and the forward may be available. ... Moore, a defenseman, moved up to play on the fourth line against Calgary. ... The Oilers could dress the same lineup they used in a 4-3 overtime win at the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday.

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