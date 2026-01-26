Ducks at Oilers projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444 cloned 12/3/25
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

DUCKS (28-21-3) at OILERS (26-19-8)

8:30 p.m. ET; Prime, KCOP-13, Victory+

Ducks projected lineup

Alex Killorn -- Mikael Granlund -- Beckett Sennecke

Jeffrey Viel -- Ryan Poehling -- Cutter Gauthier

Chris Kreider -- Jansen Harkins -- Ryan Strome

Ross Johnston -- Tim Washe -- Ian Moore

Jackson LaCombe -- Jacob Trouba

Pavel Mintyukov -- Drew Helleson

Olen Zellweger -- Radko Gudas

Ville Husso

Lukas Dostal

Scratched: Sam Colangelo

Injured: Leo Carlsson (thigh), Mason McTavish (upper body), Petr Mrazek (undisclosed), Troy Terry (upper body), Frank Vatrano (undisclosed)

Oilers projected lineup

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman

Vasily Podkolzin -- Leon Draisaitl -- Kasperi Kapanen

Jack Roslovic -- Josh Samanski -- Matt Savoie

Trent Frederic -- Curtis Lazar -- Mattias Janmark

Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse -- Ty Emberson

Jake Walman -- Spencer Stastney

Tristan Jarry

Connor Ingram

Scratched: Andrew Mangiapane, Calvin Pickard

Injured: Adam Henrique (upper body)

Status report

The Ducks did not hold a morning skate following a 4-3 overtime win at the Calgary Flames on Sunday. ... The Oilers held an optional morning skate. Kapanen will return after missing three games because of a lower-body injury; he’ll replace Mangiapane, a forward. ... Samanski will make his NHL debut, replacing forward Isaac Howard, who was reassigned to Bakersfield of the American Hockey League.

