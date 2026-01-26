Ducks at Oilers projected lineups

DUCKS (28-21-3) at OILERS (26-19-8)
8:30 p.m. ET; Prime, KCOP-13, Victory+
Ducks projected lineup
Alex Killorn -- Mikael Granlund -- Beckett Sennecke
Jeffrey Viel -- Ryan Poehling -- Cutter Gauthier
Chris Kreider -- Jansen Harkins -- Ryan Strome
Ross Johnston -- Tim Washe -- Ian Moore
Jackson LaCombe -- Jacob Trouba
Pavel Mintyukov -- Drew Helleson
Olen Zellweger -- Radko Gudas
Ville Husso
Lukas Dostal
Scratched: Sam Colangelo
Injured: Leo Carlsson (thigh), Mason McTavish (upper body), Petr Mrazek (undisclosed), Troy Terry (upper body), Frank Vatrano (undisclosed)
Oilers projected lineup
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman
Vasily Podkolzin -- Leon Draisaitl -- Kasperi Kapanen
Jack Roslovic -- Josh Samanski -- Matt Savoie
Trent Frederic -- Curtis Lazar -- Mattias Janmark
Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse -- Ty Emberson
Jake Walman -- Spencer Stastney
Tristan Jarry
Connor Ingram
Scratched: Andrew Mangiapane, Calvin Pickard
Injured: Adam Henrique (upper body)
Status report
The Ducks did not hold a morning skate following a 4-3 overtime win at the Calgary Flames on Sunday. ... The Oilers held an optional morning skate. Kapanen will return after missing three games because of a lower-body injury; he’ll replace Mangiapane, a forward. ... Samanski will make his NHL debut, replacing forward Isaac Howard, who was reassigned to Bakersfield of the American Hockey League.