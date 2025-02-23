Ducks at Red Wings projected lineups

DUCKS (25-24-6) at RED WINGS (28-22-6)
6 p.m. ET; FDSNDETX, Victory+, KCOP-13
Ducks projected lineup
Trevor Zegras -- Leo Carlsson -- Alex Killorn
Frank Vatrano -- Ryan Strome -- Troy Terry
Cutter Gauthier -- Mason McTavish -- Robby Fabbri
Ross Johnston -- Isac Lundestrom -- Brett Leason
Jackson LaCombe -- Radko Gudas
Olen Zellweger -- Jacob Trouba
Brian Dumoulin -- Drew Helleson
Lukas Dostal
Oscar Dansk
Scratched: Pavel Mintyukov, Jansen Harkins
Injured: John Gibson (upper body), Brock McGinn (knee)
Red Wings projected lineup
Marco Kasper -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond
Vladimir Tarasenko -- J.T. Compher -- Alex DeBrincat
Patrick Kane -- Michael Rasmussen -- Elmer Soderblom
Joe Veleno – Tyler Motte -- Jonatan Berggren
Ben Chiarot -- Moritz Seider
Simon Edvinsson -- Albert Johansson
Erik Gustafsson -- Justin Holl
Alex Lyon
Cam Talbot
Scratched: Christian Fischer
Injured: Jeff Petry (undisclosed), Andrew Copp (undisclosed)
Status report
Neither team held a morning skate after each played Saturday. Dansk was recalled from San Diego of the American Hockey League after Gibson, a goalie, left the Ducks’ 3-2 win at the Boston Bruins before the start of the third period. … Copp was injured during a 4-3 loss to the Minnesota Wild, and Red Wings coach Todd McLellan said the forward was doubtful to play Sunday.