Ducks at Red Wings projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

DUCKS (25-24-6) at RED WINGS (28-22-6)

6 p.m. ET; FDSNDETX, Victory+, KCOP-13

Ducks projected lineup

Trevor Zegras -- Leo Carlsson -- Alex Killorn

Frank Vatrano -- Ryan Strome -- Troy Terry

Cutter Gauthier -- Mason McTavish -- Robby Fabbri

Ross Johnston -- Isac Lundestrom -- Brett Leason

Jackson LaCombe -- Radko Gudas

Olen Zellweger -- Jacob Trouba

Brian Dumoulin -- Drew Helleson

Lukas Dostal

Oscar Dansk

Scratched: Pavel Mintyukov, Jansen Harkins

Injured: John Gibson (upper body), Brock McGinn (knee)

Red Wings projected lineup

Marco Kasper -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond

Vladimir Tarasenko -- J.T. Compher -- Alex DeBrincat

Patrick Kane -- Michael Rasmussen -- Elmer Soderblom

Joe Veleno – Tyler Motte -- Jonatan Berggren

Ben Chiarot -- Moritz Seider

Simon Edvinsson -- Albert Johansson

Erik Gustafsson -- Justin Holl

Alex Lyon

Cam Talbot

Scratched: Christian Fischer

Injured: Jeff Petry (undisclosed), Andrew Copp (undisclosed)

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate after each played Saturday. Dansk was recalled from San Diego of the American Hockey League after Gibson, a goalie, left the Ducks’ 3-2 win at the Boston Bruins before the start of the third period. … Copp was injured during a 4-3 loss to the Minnesota Wild, and Red Wings coach Todd McLellan said the forward was doubtful to play Sunday.

