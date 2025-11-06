Ducks at Stars projected lineups

DUCKS (8-3-1) at STARS (7-3-3)

8 p.m. ET; Victory+, Victory+, KCOP-13

Ducks projected lineup

Chris Kreider -- Leo Carlsson -- Troy Terry

Cutter Gauthier -- Mason McTavish -- Beckett Sennecke

Nikita Nesterenko -- Ryan Poehling -- Alex Killorn

Ross Johnston -- Jansen Harkins -- Frank Vatrano

Jackson LaCombe -- Drew Helleson

Olen Zellweger -- Jacob Trouba

Pavel Mintyukov -- Ian Moore

Lukas Dostal

Petr Mrazek

Scratched: Sam Colangelo

Injured: Ryan Strome (upper body), Radko Gudas (lower body), Mikael Granlund (lower body)

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson -- Wyatt Johnston -- Mikko Rantanen

Tyler Seguin -- Sam Steel -- Mavrik Bourque

Oskar Back -- Justin Hryckowian -- Colin Blackwell

Adam Erne -- Nathan Bastian

Esa Lindell -- Miro Heikkinen

Thomas Harley -- Ilya Lyubushkin

Lian Bichsel -- Alexander Petrovic

Kyle Capobianco

Jake Oettinger

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Radek Faksa (illness)

Injured: Jamie Benn (collapsed lung), Matt Duchene (upper body), Roope Hintz (undisclosed), Nils Lundkvist (lower body)

Status report

Strome, a forward, was on the ice for the morning skate and continues to progress from an injury sustained in the preseason. He has yet to play in the regular season. ... The Stars held an optional morning skate. … Faksa is a game-time decision after the forward missed a 4-3 shootout win against the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday. If he is unable to play, Dallas is expected to dress 11 forwards and 7 defensemen. … Hintz, a forward, skated and is also a game-time decision. He has missed the past five games. ... Capobiano and Bastian are the likely scratches if Hintz and Faska can play. ... Benn skated with the Stars for the first time since the collapsed lung sustained during preseason. The forward and Stars captain has yet to play this season.