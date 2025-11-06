Ducks at Stars projected lineups

DUCKS (8-3-1) at STARS (7-3-3)
8 p.m. ET; Victory+, Victory+, KCOP-13
Ducks projected lineup
Chris Kreider -- Leo Carlsson -- Troy Terry
Cutter Gauthier -- Mason McTavish -- Beckett Sennecke
Nikita Nesterenko -- Ryan Poehling -- Alex Killorn
Ross Johnston -- Jansen Harkins -- Frank Vatrano
Jackson LaCombe -- Drew Helleson
Olen Zellweger -- Jacob Trouba
Pavel Mintyukov -- Ian Moore
Lukas Dostal
Petr Mrazek
Scratched: Sam Colangelo
Injured: Ryan Strome (upper body), Radko Gudas (lower body), Mikael Granlund (lower body)
Stars projected lineup
Jason Robertson -- Wyatt Johnston -- Mikko Rantanen
Tyler Seguin -- Sam Steel -- Mavrik Bourque
Oskar Back -- Justin Hryckowian -- Colin Blackwell
Adam Erne -- Nathan Bastian
Esa Lindell -- Miro Heikkinen
Thomas Harley -- Ilya Lyubushkin
Lian Bichsel -- Alexander Petrovic
Kyle Capobianco
Jake Oettinger
Casey DeSmith
Scratched: Radek Faksa (illness)
Injured: Jamie Benn (collapsed lung), Matt Duchene (upper body), Roope Hintz (undisclosed), Nils Lundkvist (lower body)
Status report
Strome, a forward, was on the ice for the morning skate and continues to progress from an injury sustained in the preseason. He has yet to play in the regular season. ... The Stars held an optional morning skate. … Faksa is a game-time decision after the forward missed a 4-3 shootout win against the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday. If he is unable to play, Dallas is expected to dress 11 forwards and 7 defensemen. … Hintz, a forward, skated and is also a game-time decision. He has missed the past five games. ... Capobiano and Bastian are the likely scratches if Hintz and Faska can play. ... Benn skated with the Stars for the first time since the collapsed lung sustained during preseason. The forward and Stars captain has yet to play this season.