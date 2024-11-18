Ducks at Stars projected lineups 

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

DUCKS (6-8-2) at STARS (11-5-0)

8 p.m. ET; Victory+, KCOP-13

Ducks projected lineup

Alex Killorn -- Leo Carlsson -- Ryan Strome

Frank Vatrano -- Trevor Zegras -- Troy Terry

Brock McGinn -- Isac Lundestrom -- Brett Leason

Cutter Gauthier -- Jansen Harkins -- Ross Johnston

Jackson LaCombe -- Radko Gudas

Pavel Mintyukov -- Brian Dumoulin

Olen Zellweger -- Drew Helleson

John Gibson

Lukas Dostal

Scratched: Sam Colangelo, Tyson Hinds

Injured: Cam Fowler (upper body), Mason McTavish (upper body), Robby Fabbri (lower body), Urho Vaakanainen (undisclosed)

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Evgenii Dadonov

Mason Marchment -- Matt Duchene -- Tyler Seguin

Jamie Benn -- Wyatt Johnston -- Logan Stankoven

Oskar Back -- Sam Steel -- Mavrik Bourque

Miro Heiskanen -- Esa Lindell

Thomas Harley -- Ilya Lyubushkin

Brendan Smith -- Mathew Dumba

Casey DeSmith

Jake Oettinger

Scratched: Colin Blackwell, Nils Lundkvist

Injured: None

Status report

Anaheim recalled Colangelo, a forward, and Hinds, a defenseman, from San Diego of the American Hockey League on Sunday. … MacTavish, a forward, was placed on injured reserve Sunday. … Dallas will use the same lines and defensive pairings from its 2-1 win at the Minnesota Wild on Saturday.

Latest News

NHL Foundation in U.S. and Canada to focus on 5 key pillars

NHL Buzz: Nurse expected to be out 5-10 days for Oilers

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL On Tap: McDavid, Caufield face off when Oilers visit Canadiens 

McDavid leads 3 Stars of the Week

'NHL Fantasy on Ice' podcast available now

Jarnkrok has surgery, out month to month for Maple Leafs

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

Matthews likely to miss 7th straight game for Maple Leafs with upper-body injury

Esposito brothers began road to Hockey Hall of Fame playing in great outdoors

Garland making most of increased role with Canucks

Stamkos scores twice on power play, Predators defeat Canucks

Hockey Fights Cancer daily digest

Quick makes 24 saves, gets 2nd straight shutout for Rangers in win against Kraken 

Ovechkin scores hat trick, sparks Capitals past Golden Knights

Fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings

Fantasy hockey top 25 goalie rankings

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings