Ducks at Stars projected lineups 

DUCKS (6-8-2) at STARS (11-5-0)

8 p.m. ET; Victory+, KCOP-13

Ducks projected lineup

Alex Killorn -- Leo Carlsson -- Ryan Strome

Frank Vatrano -- Trevor Zegras -- Troy Terry

Brock McGinn -- Isac Lundestrom -- Brett Leason

Cutter Gauthier -- Jansen Harkins -- Ross Johnston

Jackson LaCombe -- Radko Gudas

Pavel Mintyukov -- Brian Dumoulin

Olen Zellweger -- Drew Helleson

John Gibson

Lukas Dostal

Scratched: Sam Colangelo, Tyson Hinds

Injured: Cam Fowler (upper body), Mason McTavish (upper body), Robby Fabbri (lower body), Urho Vaakanainen (undisclosed)

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Evgenii Dadonov

Mason Marchment -- Matt Duchene -- Tyler Seguin

Jamie Benn -- Wyatt Johnston -- Logan Stankoven

Oskar Back -- Sam Steel -- Mavrik Bourque

Miro Heiskanen -- Esa Lindell

Thomas Harley -- Ilya Lyubushkin

Brendan Smith -- Mathew Dumba

Casey DeSmith

Jake Oettinger

Scratched: Colin Blackwell, Nils Lundkvist

Injured: None

Status report

Anaheim recalled Colangelo, a forward, and Hinds, a defenseman, from San Diego of the American Hockey League on Sunday. … MacTavish, a forward, was placed on injured reserve Sunday. … Dallas will use the same lines and defensive pairings from its 2-1 win at the Minnesota Wild on Saturday.