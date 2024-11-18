Ducks at Stars projected lineups 

DUCKS (6-8-2) at STARS (11-5-0)
8 p.m. ET; Victory+, KCOP-13
Ducks projected lineup
Alex Killorn -- Leo Carlsson -- Ryan Strome
Frank Vatrano -- Trevor Zegras -- Troy Terry
Brock McGinn -- Isac Lundestrom -- Brett Leason
Cutter Gauthier -- Jansen Harkins -- Ross Johnston
Jackson LaCombe -- Radko Gudas
Pavel Mintyukov -- Brian Dumoulin
Olen Zellweger -- Drew Helleson
John Gibson
Lukas Dostal
Scratched: Sam Colangelo, Tyson Hinds
Injured: Cam Fowler (upper body), Mason McTavish (upper body), Robby Fabbri (lower body), Urho Vaakanainen (undisclosed)
Stars projected lineup
Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Evgenii Dadonov
Mason Marchment -- Matt Duchene -- Tyler Seguin
Jamie Benn -- Wyatt Johnston -- Logan Stankoven
Oskar Back -- Sam Steel -- Mavrik Bourque
Miro Heiskanen -- Esa Lindell
Thomas Harley -- Ilya Lyubushkin
Brendan Smith -- Mathew Dumba
Casey DeSmith
Jake Oettinger
Scratched: Colin Blackwell, Nils Lundkvist
Injured: None
Status report
Anaheim recalled Colangelo, a forward, and Hinds, a defenseman, from San Diego of the American Hockey League on Sunday. … MacTavish, a forward, was placed on injured reserve Sunday. … Dallas will use the same lines and defensive pairings from its 2-1 win at the Minnesota Wild on Saturday.