Ducks at Blue Jackets projected lineups

DUCKS (10-14-4) at BLUE JACKETS (12-13-4)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, Victory+, KCOP-13

Ducks projected lineup

Frank Vatrano -- Ryan Strome -- Troy Terry

Alex Killorn -- Leo Carlsson -- Brett Leason

Cutter Gauthier -- Mason McTavish -- Robby Fabbri

Brock McGinn -- Isac Lundestrom -- Jansen Harkins

Pavel Mintyukov -- Jacob Trouba

Jackson LaCombe -- Radko Gudas

Olen Zellweger -- Brian Dumoulin

John Gibson

Lukas Dostal

Scratched: Drew Helleson, Ross Johnston

Injured: Trevor Zegras (lower body)

Blue Jackets projected lineup

James van Riemsdyk -- Sean Monahan -- Kent Johnson

Dmitri Voronkov -- Cole Sillinger -- Kirill Marchenko

Zachary Aston-Reese -- Adam Fantilli -- Mathieu Olivier

Mikael Pyyhtia -- Sean Kuraly -- Kevin Labanc

Zach Werenski -- Dante Fabbro

Ivan Provorov -- Damon Severson

Jake Christiansen -- Jordan Harris

Jet Greaves

Elvis Merzlikins

Scratched: Jack Johnson, Daniil Tarasov

Injured: Yegor Chinakhov (upper body), Justin Danforth (lower body)

Status report

The Ducks traded defenseman Cam Fowler and a fourth-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft to the St. Louis Blues on Saturday for defenseman Jeremie Biakabutuka and a 2027 second-round pick. … Zellweger, a healthy scratch for a 3-2 loss at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday, will replace Fowler. … The Blue Jackets will use the same lineup from a 2-1 overtime loss to the Washington Capitals on Thursday.