Ducks at Blue Jackets projected lineups

DUCKS (10-14-4) at BLUE JACKETS (12-13-4)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, Victory+, KCOP-13
Ducks projected lineup
Frank Vatrano -- Ryan Strome -- Troy Terry
Alex Killorn -- Leo Carlsson -- Brett Leason
Cutter Gauthier -- Mason McTavish -- Robby Fabbri
Brock McGinn -- Isac Lundestrom -- Jansen Harkins
Pavel Mintyukov -- Jacob Trouba
Jackson LaCombe -- Radko Gudas
Olen Zellweger -- Brian Dumoulin
John Gibson
Lukas Dostal
Scratched: Drew Helleson, Ross Johnston
Injured: Trevor Zegras (lower body)
Blue Jackets projected lineup
James van Riemsdyk -- Sean Monahan -- Kent Johnson
Dmitri Voronkov -- Cole Sillinger -- Kirill Marchenko
Zachary Aston-Reese -- Adam Fantilli -- Mathieu Olivier
Mikael Pyyhtia -- Sean Kuraly -- Kevin Labanc
Zach Werenski -- Dante Fabbro
Ivan Provorov -- Damon Severson
Jake Christiansen -- Jordan Harris
Jet Greaves
Elvis Merzlikins
Scratched: Jack Johnson, Daniil Tarasov
Injured: Yegor Chinakhov (upper body), Justin Danforth (lower body)
Status report
The Ducks traded defenseman Cam Fowler and a fourth-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft to the St. Louis Blues on Saturday for defenseman Jeremie Biakabutuka and a 2027 second-round pick. … Zellweger, a healthy scratch for a 3-2 loss at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday, will replace Fowler. … The Blue Jackets will use the same lineup from a 2-1 overtime loss to the Washington Capitals on Thursday.