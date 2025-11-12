Landeskog scores 1st regular-season goal since 2022, Avalanche defeat Ducks

Artturi Lehkonen had a goal and an assist, and Nathan MacKinnon had three assists to extend his point streak to 10 games (eight goals, 14 assists) for the Avalanche (11-1-5), who have won four straight and are 6-0-2 in their past eight. Scott Wedgewood made 35 saves.

“Great start. First shift, we score, obviously, and I liked our first period,” Colorado coach Jared Bednar said. “It's a marathon, so you're not always going to have your A game. You have to find ways to win when you got some guys that maybe aren't at their best or the whole team is a little sluggish.

“It's a lot more fun winning than losing, and we're here to have fun for eight months while we get better as a team. We want to enjoy ourselves and make it an enjoyable experience for everybody, and we're trying to do that, and we still have our eye on the prize at the end.”

Leo Carlsson scored to extend his point streak to 11 games (nine goals, 11 assists), and Dostal made 32 saves for the Ducks (11-4-1).

“Terrible start for us. Certainly they got off to a great start. Goalie kept us in the game,” Anaheim coach Joel Quenneville said. “The pace was good, but we had to be better. We weren't good enough anyways tonight.”

Lehkonen gave Colorado a 1-0 lead just 28 seconds into the first period, scoring five-hole with a one-timer from the left circle off a pass from MacKinnon.

“It settles you in,” Wedgewood said of having a quick lead. “You obviously feel like you got to be dialed, but it's just a little bit of like, 'All right, there's cushion.’”

Carlsson tied it 1-1 during a 4-on-4 at 18:16. He played the puck around the boards, where Jacob Trouba knocked it to himself around Devon Toews behind the net. Trouba then fed the puck back out front to Carlsson, who was left all alone at the edge of the crease.

“[I was] out there for a while, I think. A little tired, but then I saw [Trouba] flying in,” Carlsson said. “I was just alone in front of the net and he found me. So, amazing pass.”