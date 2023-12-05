Ducks at Avalanche

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

DUCKS (10-14-0) at AVALANCHE (15-7-2)

9 p.m. ET; BSSD, BSSC, ALT

Ducks projected lineup

Alex Killorn -- Leo Carlsson -- Troy Terry

Frank Vatrano -- Ryan Strome -- Jakob Silfverberg

Max Jones -- Adam Henrique -- Benoit-Oliver Groulx

Brock McGinn -- Sam Carrick -- Brett Leason

Cam Fowler -- Tristan Luneau

Pavel Mintyukov -- Ilya Lyubushkin

Jackson LaCombe -- Radko Gudas

John Gibson

Lukas Dostal

Scratched: Ross Johnston, Urho Vaakanainen

Injured: Jamie Drysdale (lower body), Isac Lundestrom (Achilles), Trevor Zegras (lower body), Mason McTavish (upper body)

Avalanche projected lineup

Valeri Nichushkin -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Mikko Rantanen

Jonathan Drouin -- Ryan Johansen -- Tomas Tatar

Miles Wood -- Ross Colton -- Logan O’Connor

Oskar Olausson -- Fredrik Olofsson -- Joel Kiviranta

Devon Toews -- Josh Manson

Bowen Byram -- Sam Malinski

Jack Johnson -- Caleb Jones

Alexandar Georgiev

Ivan Prosvetov

Scratched: Samuel Girard (personal), Kurtis MacDermid,

Injured: Artturi Lehkonen (upper body), Cale Makar (lower body), Andrew Cogliano (lower body)

Status report

Gibson will start for the eighth time in nine games. ... Ducks coach Greg Cronin did not have an update on McTavish, a center who didn’t travel with the team after leaving a 4-3 shootout win against the Avalanche on Saturday. ... Makar, a defenseman, is doubtful and Cogliano, a center, is out, Colorado coach Jared Bednar said. ... Nichushkin missed the Avalanche morning skate with an illness but is expected to play.

