Ducks at Avalanche

DUCKS (10-14-0) at AVALANCHE (15-7-2)
9 p.m. ET; BSSD, BSSC, ALT
Ducks projected lineup
Alex Killorn -- Leo Carlsson -- Troy Terry
Frank Vatrano -- Ryan Strome -- Jakob Silfverberg
Max Jones -- Adam Henrique -- Benoit-Oliver Groulx
Brock McGinn -- Sam Carrick -- Brett Leason
Cam Fowler -- Tristan Luneau
Pavel Mintyukov -- Ilya Lyubushkin
Jackson LaCombe -- Radko Gudas
John Gibson
Lukas Dostal
Scratched: Ross Johnston, Urho Vaakanainen
Injured: Jamie Drysdale (lower body), Isac Lundestrom (Achilles), Trevor Zegras (lower body), Mason McTavish (upper body)
Avalanche projected lineup
Valeri Nichushkin -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Mikko Rantanen
Jonathan Drouin -- Ryan Johansen -- Tomas Tatar
Miles Wood -- Ross Colton -- Logan O’Connor
Oskar Olausson -- Fredrik Olofsson -- Joel Kiviranta
Devon Toews -- Josh Manson
Bowen Byram -- Sam Malinski
Jack Johnson -- Caleb Jones
Alexandar Georgiev
Ivan Prosvetov
Scratched: Samuel Girard (personal), Kurtis MacDermid,
Injured: Artturi Lehkonen (upper body), Cale Makar (lower body), Andrew Cogliano (lower body)
Status report
Gibson will start for the eighth time in nine games. ... Ducks coach Greg Cronin did not have an update on McTavish, a center who didn’t travel with the team after leaving a 4-3 shootout win against the Avalanche on Saturday. ... Makar, a defenseman, is doubtful and Cogliano, a center, is out, Colorado coach Jared Bednar said. ... Nichushkin missed the Avalanche morning skate with an illness but is expected to play.