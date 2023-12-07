Ducks at Blackhawks

DUCKS (10-15-0) at BLACKHAWKS (7-16-1)

8:30 p.m. ET; BSSD, BSSC, NBCSCH

Ducks projected lineup

Alex Killorn -- Leo Carlsson -- Troy Terry

Frank Vatrano -- Ryan Strome -- Jakob Silfverberg

Ross Johnston -- Adam Henrique -- Benoit-Oliver Groulx

Brock McGinn -- Sam Carrick -- Brett Leason

Cam Fowler -- Tristan Luneau

Pavel Mintyukov -- Ilya Lyubushkin

Jackson LaCombe -- Radko Gudas

John Gibson

Lukas Dostal

Scratched: Urho Vaakanainen

Injured: Jamie Drysdale (lower body), Isac Lundestrom (Achilles), Trevor Zegras (lower body), Mason McTavish (upper body), Max Jones (upper body)

Blackhawks projected lineup

Anthony Beauvillier -- Connor Bedard -- Philipp Kurashev

Tyler Johnson -- Cole Gutman -- Taylor Raddysh

Nick Foligno -- Jason Dickinson -- Joey Anderson

Lukas Reichel -- Ryan Donato -- MacKenzie Entwistle

Kevin Korchinski -- Seth Jones

Connor Murphy -- Nikita Zaitsev

Alex Vlasic -- Louis Crevier

Petr Mrazek

Arvid Soderblom

Scratched: Boris Katchouk, Reese Johnson

Injured: Andreas Athanasiou (lower body), Colin Blackwell (groin), Jarred Tinordi (concussion protocol)

Status report

Gibson left Ducks morning skate early and had his right hand iced after being hit by a shot, but coach Greg Cronin said Gibson should be able to play. … Jones is questionable after the forward was injured against the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday. … The Blackhawks held an optional morning skate. … Mrazek will start after Soderblom made 27 saves in a 4-3 shootout loss against the Nashville Predators on Tuesday.