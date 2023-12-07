Ducks at Blackhawks

DUCKS (10-15-0) at BLACKHAWKS (7-16-1)
8:30 p.m. ET; BSSD, BSSC, NBCSCH
Ducks projected lineup
Alex Killorn -- Leo Carlsson -- Troy Terry
Frank Vatrano -- Ryan Strome -- Jakob Silfverberg
Ross Johnston -- Adam Henrique -- Benoit-Oliver Groulx
Brock McGinn -- Sam Carrick -- Brett Leason
Cam Fowler -- Tristan Luneau
Pavel Mintyukov -- Ilya Lyubushkin
Jackson LaCombe -- Radko Gudas
John Gibson
Lukas Dostal
Scratched: Urho Vaakanainen
Injured: Jamie Drysdale (lower body), Isac Lundestrom (Achilles), Trevor Zegras (lower body), Mason McTavish (upper body), Max Jones (upper body)
Blackhawks projected lineup
Anthony Beauvillier -- Connor Bedard -- Philipp Kurashev
Tyler Johnson -- Cole Gutman -- Taylor Raddysh
Nick Foligno -- Jason Dickinson -- Joey Anderson
Lukas Reichel -- Ryan Donato -- MacKenzie Entwistle
Kevin Korchinski -- Seth Jones
Connor Murphy -- Nikita Zaitsev
Alex Vlasic -- Louis Crevier
Petr Mrazek
Arvid Soderblom
Scratched: Boris Katchouk, Reese Johnson
Injured: Andreas Athanasiou (lower body), Colin Blackwell (groin), Jarred Tinordi (concussion protocol)
Status report
Gibson left Ducks morning skate early and had his right hand iced after being hit by a shot, but coach Greg Cronin said Gibson should be able to play. … Jones is questionable after the forward was injured against the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday. … The Blackhawks held an optional morning skate. … Mrazek will start after Soderblom made 27 saves in a 4-3 shootout loss against the Nashville Predators on Tuesday.