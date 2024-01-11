Ducks at Hurricanes

DUCKS (14-25-1) at HURRICANES (22-13-5)
7 p.m. ET; BSSO, BSSD, BSSC
Ducks projected lineup
Ross Johnston -- Adam Henrique -- Troy Terry
Alex Killorn -- Mason McTavish -- Frank Vatrano
Brett Leason -- Isac Lundestrom -- Ryan Strome
Bo Groulx -- Sam Carrick -- Jakob Silfverberg
Cam Fowler -- Ilya Lyubushkin
Urho Vaakanainen -- Radko Gudas
Robert Hagg -- Jackson LaCombe
John Gibson
Lukas Dostal
Scratched: Ross Johnston, Gustav Lindstrom
Injured: Trevor Zegras (lower body), Pavel Mintyukov (undisclosed) Leo Carlsson (right knee), Max Jones (upper body)
Hurricanes projected lineup
Andrei Svechnikov -- Sebastian Aho -- Teuvo Teravainen
Michael Bunting -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Stefan Noesen
Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- Seth Jarvis
Brendan Lemieux -- Jack Drury -- Jesper Fast
Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns
Brady Skjei -- Brett Pesce
Dmitry Orlov -- Jalen Chatfield
Pyotr Kochetkov
Antti Raanta
Scratched: Tony DeAngelo
Injured: Frederik Andersen (blood clot), Martin Necas (upper body)
Status report
The Ducks held an optional morning skate Thursday. … Zegras, a center, left in the first period of a 5-3 win at the Nashville Predators on Tuesday; his left leg went into the boards after he got tangled up with Predators forward Juuso Parssinen. Anaheim coach Greg Cronin said Zegras would "be out for a while" after the game Tuesday. ... Lindstrom, a defenseman, was claimed off waivers from the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday. … Hagg was recalled from San Diego of the American Hockey League on Tuesday. … Kochetkov is expected to make his ninth start in 11 games. ... Necas was on the ice prior to the Hurricanes morning skate Thursday, but the center will miss his third straight game.