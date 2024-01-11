Ducks at Hurricanes

DUCKS (14-25-1) at HURRICANES (22-13-5)

7 p.m. ET; BSSO, BSSD, BSSC

Ducks projected lineup

Ross Johnston -- Adam Henrique -- Troy Terry

Alex Killorn -- Mason McTavish -- Frank Vatrano

Brett Leason -- Isac Lundestrom -- Ryan Strome

Bo Groulx -- Sam Carrick -- Jakob Silfverberg

Cam Fowler -- Ilya Lyubushkin

Urho Vaakanainen -- Radko Gudas

Robert Hagg -- Jackson LaCombe

John Gibson

Lukas Dostal

Scratched: Ross Johnston, Gustav Lindstrom

Injured: Trevor Zegras (lower body), Pavel Mintyukov (undisclosed) Leo Carlsson (right knee), Max Jones (upper body)

Hurricanes projected lineup

Andrei Svechnikov -- Sebastian Aho -- Teuvo Teravainen

Michael Bunting -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Stefan Noesen

Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- Seth Jarvis

Brendan Lemieux -- Jack Drury -- Jesper Fast

Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns

Brady Skjei -- Brett Pesce

Dmitry Orlov -- Jalen Chatfield

Pyotr Kochetkov

Antti Raanta

Scratched: Tony DeAngelo

Injured: Frederik Andersen (blood clot), Martin Necas (upper body)

Status report

The Ducks held an optional morning skate Thursday. … Zegras, a center, left in the first period of a 5-3 win at the Nashville Predators on Tuesday; his left leg went into the boards after he got tangled up with Predators forward Juuso Parssinen. Anaheim coach Greg Cronin said Zegras would "be out for a while" after the game Tuesday. ... Lindstrom, a defenseman, was claimed off waivers from the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday. … Hagg was recalled from San Diego of the American Hockey League on Tuesday. … Kochetkov is expected to make his ninth start in 11 games. ... Necas was on the ice prior to the Hurricanes morning skate Thursday, but the center will miss his third straight game.