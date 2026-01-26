Video Review: ANA @ CGY – 15:15 of the Second Period

Type of Review: High-Sticking the Puck

Result: Call on the ice is upheld – No goal Anaheim

Explanation: Video review supported the Referees’ call on the ice that Alex Killorn’s stick was above the height of the crossbar when he directed the puck into the Calgary net. According to Rule 80.3 that states in part, “When an attacking player causes the puck to enter the opponent’s goal by contacting the puck above the height of the crossbar, either directly or deflected off any player or official, the goal shall not be allowed.”

