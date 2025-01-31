Coronato has 3 points, helps Flames pull away from Ducks

Coleman gets goal, assist, Wolf stops 31; Anaheim winning streak ends at 3

Ducks at Flames | Recap

By Aaron Vickers
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

CALGARY -- Matt Coronato had two goals and an assist, and the Calgary Flames pulled away for a 4-1 win against the Anaheim Ducks at Scotiabank Saddledome on Thursday.

Blake Coleman had a goal and an assist, and Adam Klapka also scored for the Flames (25-18-7), who had lost two in a row after winning three straight. Dustin Wolf made 31 saves.

Frank Vatrano scored, and John Gibson made 26 saves for the Ducks (21-24-6), who had a three-game winning streak end.

Vatrano scored short-handed to give Anaheim a 1-0 lead at 11:54 of the first period. Rasmus Andersson turned the puck over at the offensive blue line, and Vatrano beat Wolf with a wrist shot over the glove from inside the left face-off circle on the rush.

Klapka scored 15 seconds into the second period to tie it 1-1, skating around Brian Dumoulin before beating Gibson backhand around his right pad for his first goal of the season.

Coleman gave Calgary a 2-1 lead at 19:16.

Wolf made five saves in 23 seconds in the third period, including a one-timer off Jansen Harkins to end the sequence at 6:26 to keep the Flames ahead.

Coronato extended it to 3-1 at 16:10, pulling the puck forehand at the edge of the crease and sliding it by Gibson's left pad after the goaltender misplayed a dump-in.

Coronato scored again at 17:37, an empty-net goal from his own zone for the 4-1 final.

