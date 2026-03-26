Ducks at Flames projected lineups

DUCKS (40-27-4) at FLAMES (30-34-7)
9:00 p.m. ET; SNW, KCOP-13, Victory+
Ducks projected lineup
Chris Kreider -- Leo Carlsson -- Troy Terry
Alex Killorn -- Mikael Granlund -- Beckett Sennecke
Jeffrey Viel -- Ryan Poehling -- Cutter Gauthier
Ian Moore -- Mason McTavish -- Frank Vatrano
Jackson LaCombe -- Jacob Trouba
Pavel Mintyukov -- John Carlson
Drew Helleson -- Radko Gudas
Ville Husso
Lukas Dostal
Scratched: Tim Washe, Nathan Gaucher, Olen Zellweger
Injured: Ross Johnston (lower body), Jansen Harkins (upper body)
Flames projected lineup
Blake Coleman -- Mikael Backlund -- Joel Farabee
Matvei Gridin -- Morgan Frost -- Matt Coronato
Yegor Sharangovich -- Ryan Strome -- Victor Olofsson
Martin Pospisil -- John Beecher -- Adam Klapka
Kevin Bahl -- Zach Whitecloud
Olli Maatta -- Hunter Brzustewicz
Joel Hanley -- Zayne Parekh
Devin Cooley
Dustin Wolf
Scratched: Ryan Lomberg, Tyson Gross, Brayden Pachal, Yan Kuznetsov
Injured: Jake Bean (undisclosed), Samuel Honzek (upper body), Jonathan Huberdeau (hip surgery), Connor Zary (upper body)
Status report
Vatrano will return after sitting out Anaheim’s past three games as a healthy scratch. … Ducks coach Joel Quenneville confirmed that Husso will start in net and there will be “one, maybe more (changes) on the back end.” … Harkins, a forward, sustained an upper-body injury during a 5-3 loss at the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday. … The Ducks recalled forward Nathan Gaucher from San Diego of the American Hockey League on Thursday. … The Flames held an optional morning skate. … After sitting out Calgary’s past five games, Beecher will return in place of Lomberg.