Ducks at Flames projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444 cloned 12/3/25
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

DUCKS (40-27-4) at FLAMES (30-34-7)

9:00 p.m. ET; SNW, KCOP-13, Victory+

Ducks projected lineup

Chris Kreider -- Leo Carlsson -- Troy Terry

Alex Killorn -- Mikael Granlund -- Beckett Sennecke

Jeffrey Viel -- Ryan Poehling -- Cutter Gauthier

Ian Moore -- Mason McTavish -- Frank Vatrano

Jackson LaCombe -- Jacob Trouba

Pavel Mintyukov -- John Carlson

Drew Helleson -- Radko Gudas

Ville Husso

Lukas Dostal

Scratched: Tim Washe, Nathan Gaucher, Olen Zellweger 

Injured: Ross Johnston (lower body), Jansen Harkins (upper body)

Flames projected lineup

Blake Coleman -- Mikael Backlund -- Joel Farabee

Matvei Gridin -- Morgan Frost -- Matt Coronato

Yegor Sharangovich -- Ryan Strome -- Victor Olofsson

Martin Pospisil -- John Beecher -- Adam Klapka

Kevin Bahl -- Zach Whitecloud

Olli Maatta -- Hunter Brzustewicz

Joel Hanley -- Zayne Parekh

Devin Cooley

Dustin Wolf

Scratched: Ryan Lomberg, Tyson Gross, Brayden Pachal, Yan Kuznetsov

Injured: Jake Bean (undisclosed), Samuel Honzek (upper body), Jonathan Huberdeau (hip surgery), Connor Zary (upper body)

Status report

Vatrano will return after sitting out Anaheim’s past three games as a healthy scratch. … Ducks coach Joel Quenneville confirmed that Husso will start in net and there will be “one, maybe more (changes) on the back end.” … Harkins, a forward, sustained an upper-body injury during a 5-3 loss at the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday. … The Ducks recalled forward Nathan Gaucher from San Diego of the American Hockey League on Thursday. … The Flames held an optional morning skate. … After sitting out Calgary’s past five games, Beecher will return in place of Lomberg.

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