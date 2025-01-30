Ducks at Flames projected lineups
Ducks projected lineup
Frank Vatrano -- Ryan Strome -- Troy Terry
Trevor Zegras -- Leo Carlsson -- Alex Killorn
Cutter Gauthier -- Mason McTavish -- Robby Fabbri
Jansen Harkins -- Isac Lundestrom -- Brett Leason
Jackson LaCombe -- Radko Gudas
Pavel Mintyukov -- Jacob Trouba
Brian Dumoulin -- Drew Helleson
John Gibson
Lukas Dostal
Scratched: Ross Johnston, Olen Zellweger
Injured: None
Flames projected lineup
Jonathan Huberdeau -- Nazem Kadri -- Jakob Pelletier
Blake Coleman -- Mikael Backlund -- Matt Coronato
Martin Pospisil -- Yegor Sharangovich -- Andrei Kuzmenko
Ryan Lomberg -- Clark Bishop -- Adam Klapka
Joel Hanley -- Rasmus Andersson
Jake Bean -- MacKenzie Weegar
Tyson Barrie -- Brayden Pachal
Dustin Wolf
Dan Vladar
Scratched: Kevin Rooney, Daniil Miromanov
Injured: Connor Zary (knee), Kevin Bahl (upper body)
Status report
Each team held an optional morning skate Thursday. ... Zellweger, a defenseman, is likely to be a healthy scratch for a fourth straight game. ... The Flames are expected to dress the same lineup they used in a 3-1 loss to the Washington Capitals on Tuesday.