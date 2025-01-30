Ducks at Flames projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

DUCKS (21-23-6) at FLAMES (24-18-7)

9 p.m. ET; SNW, KCOP-13, Victory+

Ducks projected lineup

Frank Vatrano -- Ryan Strome -- Troy Terry

Trevor Zegras -- Leo Carlsson -- Alex Killorn

Cutter Gauthier -- Mason McTavish -- Robby Fabbri

Jansen Harkins -- Isac Lundestrom -- Brett Leason

Jackson LaCombe -- Radko Gudas

Pavel Mintyukov -- Jacob Trouba

Brian Dumoulin -- Drew Helleson

John Gibson

Lukas Dostal

Scratched: Ross Johnston, Olen Zellweger

Injured: None

Flames projected lineup

Jonathan Huberdeau -- Nazem Kadri -- Jakob Pelletier

Blake Coleman -- Mikael Backlund -- Matt Coronato

Martin Pospisil -- Yegor Sharangovich -- Andrei Kuzmenko

Ryan Lomberg -- Clark Bishop -- Adam Klapka

Joel Hanley -- Rasmus Andersson

Jake Bean -- MacKenzie Weegar

Tyson Barrie -- Brayden Pachal

Dustin Wolf

Dan Vladar

Scratched: Kevin Rooney, Daniil Miromanov

Injured: Connor Zary (knee), Kevin Bahl (upper body)

Status report

Each team held an optional morning skate Thursday. ... Zellweger, a defenseman, is likely to be a healthy scratch for a fourth straight game. ... The Flames are expected to dress the same lineup they used in a 3-1 loss to the Washington Capitals on Tuesday.

