Ducks at Flames

DUCKS (24-47-4) at FLAMES (34-34-5)
9 p.m. ET; SNW, BSSC, BSSD
Ducks projected lineup
Alex Killorn -- Leo Carlsson -- Troy Terry
Trevor Zegras -- Mason McTavish -- Ryan Strome
Frank Vatrano -- Isac Lundestrom -- Jakob Silfverberg
Ross Johnston -- Bo Groulx -- Brett Leason
Cam Fowler -- Olen Zellweger
Jackson LaCombe -- Gustav Lindstrom
Urho Vaakanainen -- William Lagesson
Lukas Dostal
John Gibson
Scratched: Ben Meyers
Injured: Radko Gudas (upper body), Max Jones (upper body), Pavel Mintyukov (lower body)
Flames projected lineup
Jonathan Huberdeau -- Mikael Backlund -- Blake Coleman
Martin Pospisil -- Nazem Kadri -- Andrei Kuzmenko
Connor Zary -- Yegor Sharangovich -- Matt Coronato
A.J. Greer -- Kevin Rooney -- Dryden Hunt
MacKenzie Weegar -- Daniil Miromanov
Joel Hanley -- Rasmus Andersson
Oliver Kylington -- Brayden Pachal
Jacob Markstrom
Dustin Wolf
Scratched: Walker Duehr, Dennis Gilbert, Nikita Okhotiuk
Injured: Andrew Mangiapane (upper body)
Status report
Dostal will start for the third time in four games. ... The Ducks are "nursing some injuries" and will make game-time decisions on a few players, according to coach Greg Cronin. ... The Flames held an optional morning skate Tuesday. ... Markstrom and Wolf will alternate starts for the seventh straight game. ... Mangiapane is "close" but won't play, coach Ryan Huska said; the forward will miss his third consecutive game.