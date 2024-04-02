Ducks at Flames

DUCKS (24-47-4) at FLAMES (34-34-5)

9 p.m. ET; SNW, BSSC, BSSD

Ducks projected lineup

Alex Killorn -- Leo Carlsson -- Troy Terry

Trevor Zegras -- Mason McTavish -- Ryan Strome

Frank Vatrano -- Isac Lundestrom -- Jakob Silfverberg

Ross Johnston -- Bo Groulx -- Brett Leason

Cam Fowler -- Olen Zellweger

Jackson LaCombe -- Gustav Lindstrom

Urho Vaakanainen -- William Lagesson

Lukas Dostal

John Gibson

Scratched: Ben Meyers

Injured: Radko Gudas (upper body), Max Jones (upper body), Pavel Mintyukov (lower body)

Flames projected lineup

Jonathan Huberdeau -- Mikael Backlund -- Blake Coleman

Martin Pospisil -- Nazem Kadri -- Andrei Kuzmenko

Connor Zary -- Yegor Sharangovich -- Matt Coronato

A.J. Greer -- Kevin Rooney -- Dryden Hunt

MacKenzie Weegar -- Daniil Miromanov

Joel Hanley -- Rasmus Andersson

Oliver Kylington -- Brayden Pachal

Jacob Markstrom

Dustin Wolf

Scratched: Walker Duehr, Dennis Gilbert, Nikita Okhotiuk

Injured: Andrew Mangiapane (upper body)

Status report

Dostal will start for the third time in four games. ... The Ducks are "nursing some injuries" and will make game-time decisions on a few players, according to coach Greg Cronin. ... The Flames held an optional morning skate Tuesday. ... Markstrom and Wolf will alternate starts for the seventh straight game. ... Mangiapane is "close" but won't play, coach Ryan Huska said; the forward will miss his third consecutive game.

