Flames' Rasmus Andersson suspended 4 games

Detroit Red Wings Ottawa Senators game recap October 21

NHL projected lineup projections

Marc Staal out weeks with upper-body injury

Tyler Seguin forgets ID, not recognized by security before game

Columbus fan holds up Adam Fantilli sign on College GameDay

NHL On Tap: Undefeated Avalanche host Hurricanes

NHL Buzz Laine out for Blue Jackets against Wild

Andersson of Flames to have Player Safety hearing

Hughes scores in OT, Devils defeat Islanders

nhl fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings pools

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

NHL Fantasy Hockey Top 200 Player Rankings

CHL notebook: Hurricanes prospect Vondras developing with Sudbury

nhl fantasy hockey top 25 goaltender rankings pools

Werenski has goal, assist in return from injury, Blue Jackets top Flames

Toronto Maple Leafs seek spark in return to Tampa Bay

Connor Bedard, Blackhawks excited for home opener

Vejmelka, Coyotes defeat Ducks in home opener

Recap: Ducks at Coyotes 10.21.23

By Alan Robinson
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

TEMPE, Ariz. -- Karel Vejmelka made 32 saves when the Arizona Coyotes won their home opener, 2-1 against the Anaheim Ducks at Mullett Arena on Saturday.

Jason Zucker and Clayton Keller scored for the Coyotes (3-2-0), who won their home opener for the first time since 2016-17.

Frank Vatrano scored for the Ducks (1-3-0), who lost their second straight game. Lukas Dostal made 26 saves.

Zucker made it 1-0 with a power-play goal at 17:41 of the first period with a one-timer from the right point. Arizona has four power-play goals in its past two games, including three in a 6-2 win against the St. Louis Blues on Thursday.

Keller made it 2-0 at 14:01 of the second with a wrist shot from the right circle on a delayed penalty call, with Arizona having an extra skater. Arizona controlled the puck in the offensive zone for 1:01 before Keller's shot went past a screened Dostal.

Vatrano cut it to 2-1 with a power-play goal at 7:47 of the third, driving to the net and scoring off Jakob Silfverberg's cross-ice pass.

Coyotes forward Michael Carcone didn't return following a shoulder-to-shoulder hit from Ducks defenseman Radko Gudas at 19:19 of first. Zucker (lower-body injury) didn't play in the third period.