Vejmelka, Coyotes defeat Ducks in home opener

Jason Zucker and Clayton Keller scored for the Coyotes (3-2-0), who won their home opener for the first time since 2016-17.

Frank Vatrano scored for the Ducks (1-3-0), who lost their second straight game. Lukas Dostal made 26 saves.

Zucker made it 1-0 with a power-play goal at 17:41 of the first period with a one-timer from the right point. Arizona has four power-play goals in its past two games, including three in a 6-2 win against the St. Louis Blues on Thursday.

Keller made it 2-0 at 14:01 of the second with a wrist shot from the right circle on a delayed penalty call, with Arizona having an extra skater. Arizona controlled the puck in the offensive zone for 1:01 before Keller's shot went past a screened Dostal.

Vatrano cut it to 2-1 with a power-play goal at 7:47 of the third, driving to the net and scoring off Jakob Silfverberg's cross-ice pass.

Coyotes forward Michael Carcone didn't return following a shoulder-to-shoulder hit from Ducks defenseman Radko Gudas at 19:19 of first. Zucker (lower-body injury) didn't play in the third period.