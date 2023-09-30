Killorn out 4-6 weeks for Ducks with fractured finger

Latest News

Training Camp Buzz: Conor Timmins out for Maple Leafs

Training Camp Buzz: Timmins 'out for a bit' for Maple Leafs
Foligno signs 4-year contract with Wild

Foligno signs 4-year, $16 million contract with Wild
Robertson brothers host clinic for military kids

Jason, Nicholas Robertson humbled to host hockey clinic for military kids
Drew Brees reads Ducks starters, performs ceremonial puck drop in San Diego

Drew Brees reads Ducks starters, performs ceremonial puck drop in San Diego
Preseason roundup: Tarasenko scores 1st with Ottawa

Preseason roundup: Tarasenko scores 1st goal for Senators
Peter Sullivan retires from NHL Central Scouting

Sullivan retires from NHL Central Scouting after 27 years
New York Rangers 2023-24 Season Preview

Rangers season preview: Players adjusting to new coach Laviolette
Nashville Predators 2023-24 season preview

Predators season preview: O'Reilly tasked with helping scoring woes
Eiserman could be 1st pick of 2024 NHL Draft 

Eiserman focusing on developing game, being 1st pick of 2024 Draft
Hockeyville: ‘The time is now for women’s hockey’

Hockeyville Hub: Sydney
Players signed to tryout deals for NHL camps

Players signed to professional tryouts for NHL training camps 
nhl fantasy hockey bounce-back players picks

Fantasy hockey top 10 bounce-back candidates
Young Pittsburgh Penguins fan gets puck from Sidney Crosby

Young Penguins fan has epic reaction after receiving puck from Crosby
Alex Ovechkin tutoring Capitals rookie Ivan Miroshnichenko

Ovechkin playing tutor to rookie Miroshnichenko with Capitals
Bedard impresses Blackhawks in preseason debut

Bedard impresses Blackhawks, not self, in strong preseason debut
NHL preseason roundup September 28

Preseason roundup: Penguins win Karlsson debut
nhl fantasy hockey rookies best prospects rankings

Fantasy hockey top 10 rookie rankings
Shesterkin positive new approach will help him, Rangers

‘Happy’ Shesterkin hopes new attitude will help him, Rangers win

Killorn out 4-6 weeks for Ducks with fractured finger

Forward who signed 4-year contract in July injured in preseason game

ANA Alex Killorn injury status

© Ryan Hadji, Anaheim Ducks

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Alex Killorn is expected to be out 4-6 weeks for the Anaheim Ducks because of a fractured finger.

The forward was injured in a 4-2 preseason win against the San Jose Sharks on Wednesday. He played 19:59 and had two shots on goal.

Killorn signed a four-year contract with the Ducks on July 1 after spending the first 11 seasons of his career with the Tampa Bay Lightning. He won the Stanley Cup in 2020 and 2021.

Killorn had NHL career highs in goals (27), assists (37) and points (64) in 82 regular-season games last season and five points (three goals, two assists) in six Stanley Cup Playoff games.

The Ducks open the regular season at the Vegas Golden Knights on Oct. 14. Their ninth game of the season is against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Oct. 30, four weeks from Saturday.