Killorn out 4-6 weeks for Ducks with fractured finger

Alex Killorn is expected to be out 4-6 weeks for the Anaheim Ducks because of a fractured finger.

The forward was injured in a 4-2 preseason win against the San Jose Sharks on Wednesday. He played 19:59 and had two shots on goal.

Killorn signed a four-year contract with the Ducks on July 1 after spending the first 11 seasons of his career with the Tampa Bay Lightning. He won the Stanley Cup in 2020 and 2021.

Killorn had NHL career highs in goals (27), assists (37) and points (64) in 82 regular-season games last season and five points (three goals, two assists) in six Stanley Cup Playoff games.

The Ducks open the regular season at the Vegas Golden Knights on Oct. 14. Their ninth game of the season is against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Oct. 30, four weeks from Saturday.