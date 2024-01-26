Alexandre Daigle documentary debuts on Prime Video Canada today

By NHL Public Relations
@PR_NHL

NEW YORK – The Amazon Original hockey documentary, Chosen One: Alexandre Daigle, produced in collaboration with NHL Productions, is available now on Prime Video Canada and debuts on ESPN+ tomorrow, Jan. 27. Watch the trailer here. (Photos and clips are available here.)

Selected first in the 1993 NHL Draft, teenage hockey phenom, Alexandre Daigle was positioned to be the saviour of the Ottawa Senators and the next great NHL superstar. Following a remarkable start and with all eyes on him, Daigle failed to live up to the unattainable expectations. Now, decades later, following a turbulent career on the ice, Daigle reflects on how he navigated the gap between people’s projections and his everyday existence, revealing the pressure and internal turmoil of not living up to the impossible hype.  

Chosen One: Alexandre Daigle is directed by Jay Nelson. The executive producers are Steve Mayer, Ross Bernard and Craig Axelrod for NHL Productions, and Gary CohenChosen One: Alexandre Daigle joins the Amazon Original hockey docuseries, All or Nothing: Toronto Maple Leafs, and Sportsnet on Prime Video Channels.

ESPN+ subscribers in the U.S. will have exclusive access to Chosen One: Alexandre Daigle on Saturday, Jan. 27, as part of the platform’s offering of original NHL content.

