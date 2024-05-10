Bedard talks playing for Canada in World Championships in Q&A with NHL.com

In NHL.com's Q&A feature called "Sitting Down with …" we talk to figures in the game, gaining insight into their lives on and off the ice. In this edition, we feature Chicago Blackhawks center Connor Bedard, who is representing Canada in the 2024 IIHF World Championship in Czechia through May 26, following a successful rookie season after he was selected with the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft.

PRAGUE -- Connor Bedard isn’t taking much time off after his first season in the NHL.

The 18-year-old Chicago Blackhawks center, who led all League rookies with 61 points (22 goals, 39 assists) in 68 games this season, will next wear the red and white colors of Canada, which prepares to open play Saturday against Great Britain in the 2024 IIHF World Championships, which began Friday and runs through May 26. Bedard spoke with NHL.com/international about being in Europe and his expectations for the Worlds.

How has the whole European experience been so far for you? Have you enjoyed visiting Vienna and Budapest and now Prague?

"So excited to kind of look around and see some stuff. There are many things to see here. We were in Vienna and Budapest and it was great. Really, really good spots. Really beautiful cities and places I'd never been. So it was cool to kind of check that out and see what they are like. I really enjoyed it."

Did this recent Austria/Hungary trip serve as a nice team building opportunity for you and the guys from Team Canada?

"Yeah. For sure. You know, looking around together and kind of exploring more new places with the team, it was a lot of fun. Now we have to get together on the ice and get ready, building the team is the biggest thing for us."

You might face (Blackhawks goalie) Petr Mrazek in the group stage when playing against Czechia, the home team. Are you looking forward to that?

"Yes, I really hope I score on him and gain little bragging rights. But no, he had an unreal year for us. He was our MVP every night and we were super lucky to have him. So super, super talented, good goalie. Even at practice, it's not easy to score on him but hopefully we can get a couple on them. We don't play (Czechia) until at the end of the round robin so I hope we can get better and better every day before that."

There are a lot of centers on Canada's roster and it seems you might not play at center. How different would that be for you to be on the wing?

"I don't think I'll be playing (center) but, I mean, every international team I feel is going to have guys that play everywhere and maybe will play at a new position. But you know, we've all played every position. So it's not a huge adjustment for us anyway, and we will have some time to build on that as the (tournament) goes on."

Do you think playing at the World Championships can help grow your game?

"I think it's good when you're playing with these guys and seeing how they are off the ice, on the ice... And then also against top players in the world like I did in the NHL, that can definitely help. I think it'll be good for myself and for all the guys here."

You don't have a lot of experience playing on the bigger international ice surface. What do you expect from that?

"I don't know. I've only played a few games on it when I was like 15. I don't remember all the differences, there might be a bit more open ice here. But we'll see."